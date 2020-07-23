Show Links
Silver City Vault: Looking back at Aberdeen Beach

by Silver City Vault
23/07/2020, 7:33 pm Updated: 23/07/2020, 7:36 pm
Mid-20th century postcard. The beach remained popular throughout the 1950s and 60s. Particularly during the July Glasgow Fair Fortnight and the Edinburgh Trades Fortnight. The beach continues to be a wonderful asset and popular destination for residents and visitors to Aberdeen.
The popularity of the sea beach grew in the early part of the 20th century. The Town Council realised the potential of the area and were keen to undertake further developments to meet the needs of visitors. This image from the period shows the beach crowded with holidaymakers.
The Beach Shelter, with clock tower, can be seen in the background of this image. In addition to sheltering from the wind and rain, it was used as a landmark for reuniting youngsters separated from parents and as a meeting place before nights out at the nearby Beach Ballroom.
Trams were not the only way to get down to the beach. This late 19th century photograph shows a horse-drawn wagonette ferrying people from Castle Street to the sea beach. Note the bare foot children in the foreground and the straw boater hats that were worn in the summer.
The beach has always been a popular spot, though it was not until the 20th century that the area was significantly developed and promoted. This George Washington Wilson photograph from the late 19th century shows bathers enjoying the fresh air and bracing waters in an earlier period.
The swimming pool in the Bathing Station was salt water before converting to a freshwater supply in 1958. Despite a renovation in 1964, its gradual deteriorating condition and decline in use led to its closure on 11th July 1972 and the building was subsequently demolished.
The promenade in the 1940s. On the left of the image is the Pavilion variety theatre, most famously the home of Harry Gordon, the “Laird of Inversnecky”. It originally opened as a wooden structure on 6th May 1906. Following many successful summer seasons, a new, improved Pavilion opened in 1928.
During Aberdeen’s heyday as a holiday destination it was also a centre of maritime industry. This photograph from 1929 shows the steamship Idaho ashore on Aberdeen Beach. The vessel arrived in dense fog and missed the harbour entrance. It was re-floated and repaired in Aberdeen before heading to the Clyde.
The landward side of the Bathing Station soon after opening in 1898. It replaced an earlier bathing facility at the beach. At the time of opening it was the largest swimming pool in Scotland. The Victorian red brick building held a prominent location at the top of the Beach Boulevard.
Further south, across the harbour mouth and beyond Greyhope Bay, can be found Girdleness Lighthouse. It was designed by engineer Robert Stevenson, grandfather of author Robert Louis Stevenson, and came into use on 15th October 1833. It remains a prominent landmark when looking south from Aberdeen Beach.
At the south end of Aberdeen Sea Beach is the historic fishing village of Fittie. This George Washington Wilson photograph, taken around 1859, shows whale bone arches in the gardens of the village. These were relics from Aberdeen’s time as a significant whaling port.
John Henry Iles’ Pleasure Park in the 1930s. The esplanade site, south of Wellington Street, was leased as an amusement park by the Council in 1929. The mostly prominent attraction was the scenic railway roller coaster seen here. The ride was destroyed by a serious fire in December 1940.
In 1908 a young Harry Gordon won a talent competition at the Pavilion and so began his association with the theatre. He entertained throughout the 1920s and 30s with stories about the imaginary village of Inversnecky and songs including “The Auldest Aiberdonian”, “Hilly’s Man” and “The Rodin Tree”.
In the mid-20th century the city made considerable effort to promote the beach as an outstanding visitor attraction. This Aberdeen Corporation Publicity Department leaflet from the 1950s features a woman enjoying the beach and the campaign’s familiar slogan, “the Silver City with the Golden Sands”.
The Aberdeen Bon-Accord and Northern Pictorial was a newspaper published weekly from 1926 until 1959. Every June it published a special holiday number that promoted Aberdeen as a Mecca for holidaymakers. This cover from 1932 features a bold, beach themed design with Aberdeen’s skyline in the background.
The decorative front cover of the Aberdeen Official Holiday Guide from 1958. The beach inspired design includes the city’s tourism mascot, a black Scottie dog, playing on the sand. The claim to be “Scotland’s Leading Holiday Resort” came from a Scottish Tourist Board survey of 1950.
Another Bon-Accord and Northern Pictorial holidays number highlighting the attractions of Aberdeen Beach. The Art Deco style cover from 1935 features a series of photographs depicting boating by the sea, the busy beach promenade and walking in the nearby hills.
The links, the ground between the beach and the town, has been used for various events and exhibitions. This newspaper supplement shows an exhibition organised by the Highland and Agricultural Society in July 1894. It took place on the Queen’s Links in front of the Banner Mill factory.
The Links and Sea Development Plan of 1923 led to the transformation of Aberdeen into a first-class holiday resort. It saw areas set aside for a dance hall, the Beach Ballroom, the new Pavilion variety theatre, shops and cafés along the promenade and a dedicated fair ground.
Industry has historically existed side-by-side with the recreational aspect of the beach. This engraving by W. Clerihew shows the Banner Mill cotton factory in 1837. This industrial site stood throughout the 20th century on the north side of what is now the Beach Boulevard.
On the other side of the lighthouse, the Bay of Nigg was a popular coastal spot for those living south of the River Dee. This 1930s postcard shows the area with crowds of day-trippers. The bay is currently being developed as part of Aberdeen’s new South Harbour project.
Postcard commemorating the first flight of an aeroplane at Aberdeen on 29th August 1912. Aviator B. C. Hucks ascended from the foot of Broad Hill and flew over the Bathing Station, as shown here. A crowd of thousands gathered at the beach to witness this marvel of modern aviation.
An early 20th century postcard showing the Bathing Station and promenade as eventually built. The Bathing Station proved so popular that it had been extended to include a swimming pool, water chute and additional standard and Turkish baths. Generations of Aberdonians learnt to swim in its freshwater pool.
Aberdeen’s beach once played a major role in establishing the city as one of Britain’s leading holiday resorts. This 1930s postcard shows crowded sands with stalls selling ices and those for changing in the background. The Beach Shelter, Bathing Station and Pavilion Theatre can be seen on the promenade.
The mid-20th century heyday of Aberdeen beach as a tourist destination. Deck chairs were a popular feature of the beach up until the 1980s. They could be hired from three stations, each containing 1,800 chairs. Those with hoods were particularly in demand on sunny days.
Postcard from the early 1930s showing key features of the beach as it takes shape as a destination; the Beach Ballroom, opened in 1929, the bandstand for musical performances and sports grounds. The trams that linked the beach to the city centre can also be seen at their terminus.
Illustration from 1893 of a proposed bathing station and promenade by City Architect John Rust. The construction of these two improvements in the late 19th century was fundamental to the development of the beach as an area for recreation. The Bathing Station was opened May 1898.

This week we’ve teamed up with the Silver City Vault for a special Aberdonian focusing on the city’s stunning beach.

Aberdeen Libraries’ Local Studies collection contains thousands of photographs of the city.

The service is committed to making all of these images available via the Silver City Vault.

Many can already be  seen at www.silvercityvaults.org.uk and in the gallery below we’ve featured some of their views of Aberdeen’s parks.

To explore more of the city’s history, visit the Silver City Vault: http://www.silvercityvault.org.uk/