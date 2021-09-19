Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The Aberdonian: Raeden Centre

By Reporter
19/09/2021, 11:45 am
1990 - Melanie, 2, takes a keen interest in the screen of a computer bought for the Raeden Centre with a £1000 donation from the Halifax Building Society
This week in the Aberdonian we look back at the Raeden Centre.

The centre was at the heart of the community and special needs learning in Aberdeen for decades but was closed in 2011.

In 2005, the Evening Express launched a campaign to save the Raeden Centre.

More than 20,0000 people signed up to support the cause and saved the centre from the initial closure plans in 2006. However four years later the facility shut its doors for the final time.

Our gallery brings back some fond memories for those involved with the school.

2020 – Lord Provost Margaret Smith gets a guided tour around the Raeden Centre with Claire Morgan
1989 – The 35th Company St Columba’s and 13th Company St Machar’s Girls’ Brigade present toys to the children
1986 – The Bank of Scotland Jog Walk team raised £1000 which was handed over by Jill Morrice (kneeling left) to Raeden pupils Andrew Adam, left, and David Mitchell
1988 – Parents Chris and Carol Pulley help daughter Jenny show off the key to the new Raeden hostel
1989 – Kieran Wallis on a rocking horse during a cheque presentation by Marathon Oil Sports and Social Club
1982 – Raeden children with a farmyard Lego set presented to them by Ashgrove Parent/Teachers’ Association
1984 – Prof. Alex Campbell cuts the ribbon at the official opening of three rooms at the centre
1992 – Hanover Street Primary pupil Geraldine Heaney, 5, gets to know Raeden Centre pupil Gary Robb, 4, as she helps hand over £65 worth of toys
1988 – Sian, 4, keeps herself amused in the nursery school sandpit
1977 – Three-year-old Grant Douglas with physiotherapist Joanna Curzon at the hydrotherapy pool
1992 – A £1,500 cheque is handed over on behalf of the organisers of the Scottish Motor Show