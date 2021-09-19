News / Local / The Aberdonian The Aberdonian: Raeden Centre By Reporter 19/09/2021, 11:45 am 1990 - Melanie, 2, takes a keen interest in the screen of a computer bought for the Raeden Centre with a £1000 donation from the Halifax Building Society This week in the Aberdonian we look back at the Raeden Centre. The centre was at the heart of the community and special needs learning in Aberdeen for decades but was closed in 2011. In 2005, the Evening Express launched a campaign to save the Raeden Centre. More than 20,0000 people signed up to support the cause and saved the centre from the initial closure plans in 2006. However four years later the facility shut its doors for the final time. Our gallery brings back some fond memories for those involved with the school. 2020 – Lord Provost Margaret Smith gets a guided tour around the Raeden Centre with Claire Morgan 1989 – The 35th Company St Columba’s and 13th Company St Machar’s Girls’ Brigade present toys to the children 1986 – The Bank of Scotland Jog Walk team raised £1000 which was handed over by Jill Morrice (kneeling left) to Raeden pupils Andrew Adam, left, and David Mitchell 1988 – Parents Chris and Carol Pulley help daughter Jenny show off the key to the new Raeden hostel 1989 – Kieran Wallis on a rocking horse during a cheque presentation by Marathon Oil Sports and Social Club 1982 – Raeden children with a farmyard Lego set presented to them by Ashgrove Parent/Teachers’ Association 1984 – Prof. Alex Campbell cuts the ribbon at the official opening of three rooms at the centre 1992 – Hanover Street Primary pupil Geraldine Heaney, 5, gets to know Raeden Centre pupil Gary Robb, 4, as she helps hand over £65 worth of toys 1988 – Sian, 4, keeps herself amused in the nursery school sandpit 1977 – Three-year-old Grant Douglas with physiotherapist Joanna Curzon at the hydrotherapy pool 1992 – A £1,500 cheque is handed over on behalf of the organisers of the Scottish Motor Show Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe