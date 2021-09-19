The Aberdonian: Raeden Centre

This week in the Aberdonian we look back at the Raeden Centre.

The centre was at the heart of the community and special needs learning in Aberdeen for decades but was closed in 2011.

In 2005, the Evening Express launched a campaign to save the Raeden Centre.

More than 20,0000 people signed up to support the cause and saved the centre from the initial closure plans in 2006. However four years later the facility shut its doors for the final time.

Our gallery brings back some fond memories for those involved with the school.