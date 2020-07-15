Our Aberdeen: Queen Victoria arrives in style

Queen Victoria and her husband Prince Albert visited Aberdeen for the first time on September 7 1848.

The first monarchs to visit Aberdeen in over 200 years, they travelled from London by sea aboard the Royal Yacht. The town council commissioned a triumphal arch to mark the starting point for the royal procession.

The triumphal arch was built for the north end of Waterloo Quay, under the supervision of Aberdonian architect John Smith. The wooden structure was made of three arched passageways, measuring up to 37 ft (11.2 metres) from the ground to the top parapet, and decorated to look like granite.

This brightly painted crown represents Queen Victoria’s imperial crown. Now at Aberdeen Maritime Museum, it would have sat above the royal arms at the very top of the arch.

It has been decorated with alternate crosses and fleurs-de-lis. The bottom has been painted to look like a crown trimmed in ermine whilst the main band and arches are painted gold and decorated with bright jewels and pearls. When the Royal Yacht entered the harbour, it was able to moor directly alongside the quay. It demonstrates the forethought and ingenuity of Aberdeen and its harbour: at no other dock in the British empire was this possible at this time.

Queen Victoria and her family arrived 12 hours early, catching the expectant Aberdonians off-guard. Victoria remained onboard the Royal Yacht so as to not disappoint the crowds. The royal family entered through the arch and were welcomed by dignitaries, before proceeding on a royal procession to Balmoral.

Queen Victoria and Albert quickly came to love and appreciate the tranquillity of a Highland life.