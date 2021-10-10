News / Local / The Aberdonian The Aberdonian: Putting oil workers in focus By David Bradley 10/10/2021, 5:00 pm Prince Charles 1978-02-24 Claymore Field (C) AJL "A smiling Prince of Wales during his walkabout on the semi submersible work barge Sedco 704 during his visit to the Claymore field yesterday. The barge is berthed alongside the Claymore platform." Picture taken 24 February 1978. Used: P&J 25/02/1978. The discovery of major North Sea oil reserves transformed Aberdeen into the ‘Oil Capital of Europe’. The emerging oil and gas industry brought money and jobs to the Granite City in the 1970s. The Aberdonian looks back at the city’s boom era from work on oil platforms to the industry’s leading conference, Offshore Europe. 1972 – LISCO (Light Iron and Steel Co) were among the companies involved in oil exploration work 1982 – Bob Pybus, production supervisor, in a Brent Bravo control room 1982 – At work inside one of the North West Hutton cranes are, from left, Alex Mitchel, maintenance technician with Amoco, Tony Rodgers of Grootcon and Jim Catterson of Amoco 1977 – Modelmakers Ian Forbes, left, and Richard Pirie check over a replica of the world’s largest steel oil platform 1975 – Touring the Oil Offshore exhibition was exhausting… so it’s nice to relax afterwards with a refreshment 1975 – The Offshore Europe ‘75 exhibition under canvas at Bridge of Don with drill barge Orca lying off the coast 1978 – The men behind the new hyperbaric unit, from left, John Hughes of Offshore Medical Support, Professor Nelson Norman of the Institute of Environmental and Offshore Medicine, and Matt Linning, adviser to the institute 1982 – Last-minute adjustments to the wellhead on North Cormorant 1977 – Offshore Europe organisers were faced with a weighty problem when presented with the task of positioning a six-ton anchor in the exhibition hall 1971 – Offshore Europe organisers were faced with a weighty problem when presented with the task of positioning a six-ton anchor in the <br />exhibition hall 1983 – Operations superintendent Sam Sandlin, from Louisiana, surveys production on Claymore A 1976 – Looking out of the diving bell of the new system destined for BP’s rig Sea Conquest, Comex diver David Roberts is handed his helmet by design engineer John Marks. Looking on is manager Alan Redford 1989 – Engineering manager Tony Emerson in the National Hyperbaric Centre control room Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe