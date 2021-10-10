Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The Aberdonian: Putting oil workers in focus

By David Bradley
10/10/2021, 5:00 pm
Prince Charles 1978-02-24 Claymore Field (C) AJL "A smiling Prince of Wales during his walkabout on the semi submersible work barge Sedco 704 during his visit to the Claymore field yesterday. The barge is berthed alongside the Claymore platform." Picture taken 24 February 1978. Used: P&J 25/02/1978.
The discovery of major North Sea oil reserves transformed Aberdeen into the ‘Oil Capital of Europe’.

The emerging oil and gas industry brought money and jobs to the Granite City in the 1970s.

The Aberdonian looks back at the city’s boom era from work on oil platforms to the industry’s leading conference, Offshore Europe.

1972 – LISCO (Light Iron and Steel Co) were among the companies involved in oil exploration work
1982 – Bob Pybus, production supervisor, in a Brent Bravo control room
1982 – At work inside one of the North West Hutton cranes are, from left, Alex Mitchel, maintenance technician with Amoco, Tony Rodgers of Grootcon and Jim Catterson of Amoco
1977 – Modelmakers Ian Forbes, left, and Richard Pirie check over a replica of the world’s largest steel oil platform
1975 – Touring the Oil Offshore exhibition was exhausting… so it’s nice to relax afterwards with a refreshment
1975 – The Offshore Europe ‘75 exhibition under canvas at Bridge of Don with drill barge Orca lying off the coast
1978 – The men behind the new hyperbaric unit, from left, John Hughes of Offshore Medical Support, Professor Nelson Norman of the Institute of Environmental and Offshore Medicine, and Matt Linning, adviser to the institute
1982 – Last-minute adjustments to the wellhead on North Cormorant
1977 – Offshore Europe organisers were faced with a weighty problem when presented with the task of positioning a six-ton anchor in the exhibition hall
1983 – Operations superintendent Sam Sandlin, from Louisiana, surveys production on Claymore A
1976 – Looking out of the diving bell of the new system destined for BP’s rig Sea Conquest, Comex diver David Roberts is handed his helmet by design engineer John Marks. Looking on is manager Alan Redford
1989 – Engineering manager Tony Emerson in the National Hyperbaric Centre control room