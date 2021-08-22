Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Our Aberdeen: Joe Fan’s own remembrance of things past

By Griffin Coe, Art Curator
22/08/2021, 6:00 am
Gray's School of Art, Aberdeen, in August 1967.
This painting titled Arms Full of Memories by Joe Fan represents the idea of longing for home. Fan painted it in 1992, some 13 years after he moved to Aberdeen from his native Hong Kong in East Asia.

He came to Scotland at the age of 17 to improve his English, but he found his true calling to be an artist after he discovered Gray’s School of Art in Aberdeen.

This painting invites an exploration of memory and remembrance of things past. It is a work from memory. All the objects and people portrayed in the painting are the embodiment of the past, frozen in one’s memory, and they have a significant meaning in the life of the artist.

For Joe Fan, as the title of this painting suggests, art becomes a place to preserve memories of his home. Most of the objects in the painting such as a skull, the lotus stalks and pomelo, a large citrus fruit from East Asia, are all associated with offerings for a ritual ceremony in which people pay their respects to their ancestors and the dead.

Art by Joe Fan, titled arms full of memories.
The style of composition also recalls a religious altarpiece where the saints are often portrayed with the emblems of their martyrdom to remind the viewers who is being shown and of their story. The central figure in this painting can be seen as a martyr, bearing the symbols representing his home which he had lost or left behind. The golden Asian conical hat he is wearing resembles a halo on his head.

In his introduction for a collection of essays titled Imaginary Homelands (1991), the Indian-born British writer Salman Rushdie quotes the famous opening line of the novel, The Go-Between (1953) by L P Hartley: “The past is a foreign country, they do things differently there.” But Rushdie inverted this idea by writing, “…it is my present that is foreign, and that the past is home, albeit a lost home in a lost city in the mists of lost time”.

We can draw a parallel with this sentiment when looking at Joe Fan’s painting.