Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Local / The Aberdonian

The Aberdonian: November events

By Reporter
07/11/2021, 5:00 pm
1990 - Gregor Fisher of Rab C. Nesbitt fame starts the celebrations with a tune at the official opening of Headland Properties’ Headland House, as managing director Hamish Milne, right, and jazz band leader Alex Sutherland cheer him on 
1990 - Gregor Fisher of Rab C. Nesbitt fame starts the celebrations with a tune at the official opening of Headland Properties’ Headland House, as managing director Hamish Milne, right, and jazz band leader Alex Sutherland cheer him on 

As the nights start to draw in and we look ahead to the festivities that lie in wait, November can seem quite an unforgettable month.

We decided to delve into our archives for images taken in the 11th month to get you feeling nostalgic.

Can you remember any of these event?

1965 – Lord Provost Norman Hogg proudly shows the Britain in Bloom Trophy won by Aberdeen at a celebration dinner at Aberdeen Beach Ballroom
1990 – RGIT graduates, from left, Sheonagh McColl, Sandra Milne, Tracey Anderson, Fiona Ferguson and Iain MacMillan at the Beach Ballroom
1994 – Feeding the birds in Aberdeen’s Duthie Park in November 1994
1940 – Survivors of SS Highlander in Aberdeen – the ship earned battle honours by being the first merchant ship to shoot down enemy aircraft when its Lewis guns downed two Nazi bombers off Scotland
1978 – Unloading nets and other gear from the fishery research ship Scotia at Aberdeen harbour are George Forbes, left, and Bill Imlah
1940 – Survivors of an air raid on Wellington Road, Torry, Aberdeen, in November 1940
1985 – Good Samaritan Bradley Durham, 13, helps a driver in trouble in the snow on King’s Gate, Aberdeen
1970 – Former Scottish Secretary Willie Ross unveils the commemorative plaque after officially opening Summerhill Academy
1982 – A shower of fireworks lights up the sky for Guy Fawkes Night at a Cults display
1976 – Goal hero Dave Robb holds the Scottish League Cup aloft for cheering Dons fans
1980 – Discussing night landings at Aberdeen Airport were, from left, Tony Partin, HF Handford, Bill Clark, Ron Davidson, Ron Clark, George Edwards and Ian Ferguson
1941 – Issue of ration books at Aberdeen’s Music Hall in November 1941