News / Local / The Aberdonian The Aberdonian: November events By Reporter 07/11/2021, 5:00 pm 1990 - Gregor Fisher of Rab C. Nesbitt fame starts the celebrations with a tune at the official opening of Headland Properties’ Headland House, as managing director Hamish Milne, right, and jazz band leader Alex Sutherland cheer him on As the nights start to draw in and we look ahead to the festivities that lie in wait, November can seem quite an unforgettable month. We decided to delve into our archives for images taken in the 11th month to get you feeling nostalgic. Can you remember any of these event? 1965 – Lord Provost Norman Hogg proudly shows the Britain in Bloom Trophy won by Aberdeen at a celebration dinner at Aberdeen Beach Ballroom 1990 – RGIT graduates, from left, Sheonagh McColl, Sandra Milne, Tracey Anderson, Fiona Ferguson and Iain MacMillan at the Beach Ballroom 1994 – Feeding the birds in Aberdeen’s Duthie Park in November 1994 1940 – Survivors of SS Highlander in Aberdeen – the ship earned battle honours by being the first merchant ship to shoot down enemy aircraft when its Lewis guns downed two Nazi bombers off Scotland 1978 – Unloading nets and other gear from the fishery research ship Scotia at Aberdeen harbour are George Forbes, left, and Bill Imlah 1940 – Survivors of an air raid on Wellington Road, Torry, Aberdeen, in November 1940 1985 – Good Samaritan Bradley Durham, 13, helps a driver in trouble in the snow on King’s Gate, Aberdeen 1970 – Former Scottish Secretary Willie Ross unveils the commemorative plaque after officially opening Summerhill Academy 1982 – A shower of fireworks lights up the sky for Guy Fawkes Night at a Cults display 1976 – Goal hero Dave Robb holds the Scottish League Cup aloft for cheering Dons fans 1980 – Discussing night landings at Aberdeen Airport were, from left, Tony Partin, HF Handford, Bill Clark, Ron Davidson, Ron Clark, George Edwards and Ian Ferguson 1941 – Issue of ration books at Aberdeen’s Music Hall in November 1941