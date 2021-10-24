News / Local / The Aberdonian The Aberdonian: Midstocket memories come flooding back in Mile End School snaps By Reporter 24/10/2021, 5:00 pm 1992 - Chloe Morrison, left, and James Bell, both 8, are captured in happy mood by Katie Hurman after the school won first prize in the annual Scottish Young Persons Video competition They say our school days are the best days of our lives – and these pictures from Mile End School look like these kids had a blast. This instalment of The Aberdonian looks back at the Midstocket school through the years. Do you recognise yourself in any of the images? 1990 – WPC Katie Stannard stops Edward Stott in his tracks at the BP Road Safety Campaign in Mile End School 1988 – Craig Howie, 11, carries the Olympic torch past the line-up of six competing teams at the opening of the Mile End Primary Olympiad at Harlaw fields 1989 – Mile End pupils competing in Jonah’s Journey at Rutherford Parish Church collect water at the well, helped by the Rev David Graham and Mrs Aileen Gaffron Lucy McCormack, 7, gets the Mile End Primary School paper rolling during a visit to Aberdeen Journals. Watching her are classmates and Councillor Eric Hendrie 1988 – A giant ant is created by youngsters of primary four at Mile End School as they study insects 1978 – The Mile End School team, standing, took on the team from Kirkhill School, seated, in the Junior Chamber Aberdeen Inter Primary School Quiz semi-final 1991 – Youngsters tune in to the first broadcast by Radio Mile End, which was hosted by pupils 1993 – Back to school with a smile were, from left, Craig Smith, 7, Lee Forsyth, 6, and Colin Primrose, 6 1991 – Pupils of Mile End Primary School get set to launch their own radio station 1993 – Mile End School pupils Lynne Wightman and Ryan Hampshire won T-shirts and show tickets in a competition run by HM Theatre to identify all the Sesame Street characters 1993 – Primary six pupils Derek MacLeod and Ross Wattie prepare their version of the Budget 1989 – P4 youngsters were set the task of watching chicks hatch – which clearly delighted them! 1988 – P7 pupils taking part in the National Cycling Proficiency scheme, run locally by Grampian accident 1988 prevention officer Shona Reid 1992 – Chloe Morrison, left, and James Bell, both 8, are captured in happy mood by Katie Hurman after the school won first prize in the annual Scottish Young Persons Video competition