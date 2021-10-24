Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The Aberdonian: Midstocket memories come flooding back in Mile End School snaps

By Reporter
24/10/2021, 5:00 pm
1992 - Chloe Morrison, left, and James Bell, both 8, are captured in happy mood by Katie Hurman after the school  won first prize in the annual Scottish Young Persons Video competition
They say our school days are the best days of our lives – and these pictures from Mile End School look like these kids had a blast.

This instalment of The Aberdonian looks back at the Midstocket school through the years.

Do you recognise yourself in any of the images?

1990 – WPC Katie Stannard stops Edward Stott in his tracks at the BP Road Safety Campaign in Mile End School
1988 – Craig Howie, 11, carries the Olympic torch past the line-up of six competing teams at the opening of the Mile End Primary Olympiad at Harlaw fields

 

1989 – Mile End pupils competing in Jonah’s Journey at Rutherford Parish Church collect water at the well, helped by the Rev David Graham and Mrs Aileen Gaffron
Lucy McCormack, 7, gets the Mile End Primary School paper rolling during a visit to Aberdeen Journals. Watching her are classmates and Councillor Eric Hendrie
1988 – A giant ant is created by youngsters of primary four at Mile End School as they study insects
1978 – The Mile End School team, standing, took on the team from Kirkhill School, seated, in the Junior Chamber Aberdeen Inter Primary School Quiz semi-final
1991 – Youngsters tune in to the first broadcast by Radio Mile End, which was hosted by pupils
1993 – Back to school with a smile were, from left, Craig Smith, 7, Lee Forsyth, 6, and Colin Primrose, 6
1991 – Pupils of Mile End Primary School get set to launch their own radio station
1993 – Mile End School pupils Lynne Wightman and Ryan Hampshire won T-shirts and show tickets in a competition run by HM Theatre to identify all the Sesame Street characters
1993 – Primary six pupils Derek MacLeod and Ross Wattie prepare their version of the Budget
1989 – P4 youngsters were set the task of watching chicks hatch – which clearly delighted them!
1988 – P7 pupils taking part in the National Cycling Proficiency scheme, run locally by Grampian accident 1988 prevention officer Shona Reid
