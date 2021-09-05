News / Local / The Aberdonian Aberdonian: Look back at the St Nicholas Centre By Reporter 05/09/2021, 11:45 am 1985 - The Trumpet Leaf sculpture being lowered on to the new pedestrian deck of the St Nicholas Centre In this weeks Aberdonian we look back at the St Nicholas Centre throughout the years. Now the Bon Accord, check out how the old shopping centre looked in days gone by. Do these images bring back memories of shopping in the centre? View the gallery: 1985 – The centre’s bandstand hosted a Brownie Guide Tea Challenge. Jemma McRae, 10, is pouring welcome cuppas for Jean Gavin and her daughter Sandra, of Countesswells Road 1983 – A view looking west which shows the progress of the centre’s development 1990 – An exterior view of the centre’s entrance 1985 – A plaque to mark the opening of the centre is unveiled by Lord Provost Henry Rae, watched by, from left, the Lady Provost, Richard English and Trevor Spittle 1985 – Shoppers strolling through the bright, new St Nicholas Mall 1985 – Staff at the ready for the opening of the centre’s new John Menzies superstore 1990 – Staff and patients of Ward 3, Morningfield Hospital, take advantage of late-night shopping for the disabled 1985 – The upper deck of the St Nicholas Centre was<br />opened to the public in July 1985 – Four-year-old Donna Fraser, of Aulton Court, meets Bertie Bassett and Postman Pat with John Menzies sales assistant Aileen Murray 1985 – Shoppers heading to and from the centre in 1985 1985 – Roy Burrows, on holiday from Newmarket, giving a strange look to the new statue at the St Nicholas Centre 1985 – The Trumpet Leaf sculpture being lowered on to the new<br />pedestrian deck of the St Nicholas Centre Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe