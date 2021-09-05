Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdonian: Look back at the St Nicholas Centre

By Reporter
05/09/2021, 11:45 am
1985 - The Trumpet Leaf sculpture being lowered on to the new pedestrian deck of the St Nicholas Centre
In this weeks Aberdonian we look back at the St Nicholas Centre throughout the years.

Now the Bon Accord, check out how the old shopping centre looked in days gone by.

Do these images bring back memories of shopping in the centre?

View the gallery:

1985 – The centre’s bandstand hosted a Brownie Guide Tea Challenge. Jemma McRae, 10, is pouring welcome cuppas for Jean Gavin and her daughter Sandra, of Countesswells Road
1983 – A view looking west which shows the progress of the centre’s development
1990 – An exterior view of the centre’s entrance
1985 – A plaque to mark the opening of the centre is unveiled by Lord Provost Henry Rae, watched by, from left, the Lady Provost, Richard English and Trevor Spittle
1985 – Shoppers strolling through the bright, new St Nicholas Mall
1985 – Staff at the ready for the opening of the centre’s new John Menzies superstore
1990 – Staff and patients of Ward 3, Morningfield Hospital, take advantage of late-night shopping for the disabled
1985 – The upper deck of the St Nicholas Centre was<br />opened to the public in July
1985 – Four-year-old Donna Fraser, of Aulton Court, meets Bertie Bassett and Postman Pat with John Menzies sales assistant Aileen Murray
1985 – Shoppers heading to and from the centre in 1985
1985 – Roy Burrows, on holiday from Newmarket, giving a strange look to the new statue at the St Nicholas Centre
1985 – The Trumpet Leaf sculpture being lowered on to the new<br />pedestrian deck of the St Nicholas Centre