Our Aberdeen: Huge world of discovery just a click away

With so much of our lives taking place online at the moment, we recently relaunched Aberdeen Archives, Gallery & Museums’ website to make it easier for you to enjoy exploring our collections from the safety and comfort of your own home.

Hopefully, you’ll notice lots of improvements – it’s much faster to use, more clearly laid out and – most importantly – there’s lots of great content including online exhibitions, audio tours and educational resources.

If that’s not enough, you can also browse more than 50,000 objects from Aberdeen’s collections. That’s a lot more than we could ever fit in the art gallery. If you’ve spent hours exploring the 1,000 objects on display in the building and want to see more, now there’s the equivalent of 50 Aberdeen Art Galleries worth of discoveries to be made – it’s all just a click away.

© Aberdeen Art Gallery and Museums

Take a trip through time and discover relics from Ancient Egypt like this Egyptian Sphinx-headed scarab. If medieval currency is more your thing, there are hundreds of coins like this penny from the reign of King Alexander III. Each page provides handy links to other similar objects, making it easy in this instance to compare royal portraits and analyse the symbolism of each coin.

© Aberdeen Art Gallery & Museums Collections

You can select an image to make it larger, allowing you to look at objects in more detail. Fill your screen and take breakfast with Julian and Pamela Fry at Charleston, home of the painter Vanessa Bell, before being whisked away for a stroll up Shiprow.

And if you don’t know where to begin, the collections home page has curated selections that group objects together based on a common theme or origin. Click on “browse the collections” for some search tips – and let everyone know about your discoveries with the share button!