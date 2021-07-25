Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Show Links
News / Local / The Aberdonian

Gallery: Highland games fun over the years

By Reporter
25/07/2021, 6:00 am
1982 - Helping hand during the Ballater Games tug o’ war from games committee secretary Rupert MacNamee, left, for the Air Call Communications team from Tullos, Aberdeen, headed by secretary Valerie Boyko
1982 - Helping hand during the Ballater Games tug o’ war from games committee secretary Rupert MacNamee, left, for the Air Call Communications team from Tullos, Aberdeen, headed by secretary Valerie Boyko

In this week’s Aberdonian, we’ve gone back through our archives to the bring you pictures of Highland Games throughout the years.

With the recent news that we’ll see the Highland games back in August we thought our readers would love to see some of the good old times on the track’n’field!

1992 - Competitors in one of the races at Ballater Highland Games in August 1992
1980 - Alistair Lilburn, chairman of the Aboyne Games, raises the standard at the games, watched by officials
1988 - The runners in the hill race set off at Monaltrie Park during Ballater Highland Games
1997 - Five-year-old Samantha Leslie, of Westhill, runs to the platform in time for her dance
1996 - Having fun on one of the rides at the Stonehaven Games are Fergus Robertson, 5, and his sister Grace, 2
1998 - A long jump competitor lands in the sand at the 1998 Stonehaven Highland Games
1993 - Young Highland dancers Julie Meston, left, Stonehaven, and Louisa Smith, Catterline, both 13, enjoy the sunshine before taking part in Aberdeen Highland Games
1980 - Chieftain of the Stonehaven Highland Games, the Earl of Kintore, presents the trophy to the heavy champion, George Donaldson, of Forfar
1979 - Spectators braved the rain as a drenched Neil Fyvie competes in the caber tossing event at the Aboyne Games
1978 - Bridget Gilmour and Mike Alcid who were to be married at Boat of Garten, near Aviemore, were surprise entrants in the six-mile hill race at Aboyne Games
1972 - Elizabeth Davidson, right, dancing with Anneliese Stellmach, at Ballater Games
1990 - Ballater Highland Games hill race winner Steve Carr, centre, from Kendal, pictured with runner-up Clive Bell, left, Forfar, and third placed Iain Archibald, Edinburgh
1982 - Helping hand during the Ballater Games tug o’ war from games committee secretary Rupert MacNamee, left, for the Air Call Communications team from Tullos, Aberdeen, headed by secretary Valerie Boyko