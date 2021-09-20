News / Local / The Aberdonian The Aberdonian: Gliding across the north-east By Reporter 20/09/2021, 5:00 pm 1982 - Donald Mackenzie holds the canopy for wife Susan, who was taking her second training trip in a glider and is pictured with, from left, solo pilots Mark Bissett and Willie Stephen, and the Deeside Gliding Club’s instructor Alan Middleton Deeside Gliding Club has been giving people in the north-east the chance to fly for decades. Our gallery looks back at some of the people and aircraft that have helped the club soar over the years. 1974 – Miss Press & Journal, Pat McWilliam, cuts the tape to open Deeside Gliding Club’s new tarmac runway at Aboyne Airfield 2002 – Sue Heard from the Deeside Gliding Club is the first woman to compete in the UK Mountain Soaring Championships 1989 – A Slingsby Capstan glider takes off from Dinnet airfield, pulled by Deeside Riding Club’s Piper Pawnee tow-plane 1990 – Checking his oxygen is Alister Kay from the High Wycombe Gliding Club, with fellow club member Roger Harris, before taking off from the Deeside Gliding Club airfield at Dinnet 1990 – Deeside Gliding Club chairman Peter Coward shows the controls to Dr Gordon Adams of the Scottish Tourist Board, which handed two gliders to the club 1981 – Highland Gliding Club members are pictured carrying out repairs at Dallachy airfield near Spey Bay 1982 – Susan Mackenzie’s training Capstan Glider rises into the blue behind the tow aircraft 1965 – A glider flies over spectacular north-east scenery in September 1965 1979 – Soaring high over peaceful Loch Kinord is chief instructor Alan Middleton and pupil 1970 – As one glider wheels overhead during a training session at Dyce, another is moved into position for take-off 1970 – Lieutenant Fred White pictured at the controls in June 1970 1979 – Deeside Gliding Club chief instructor Alan Middleton flies his glider over beautiful Deeside in perfect conditions 1970 – Frank Philip signals take off at Dyce in June 1970 1983 – Deeside Gliding Club were playing host to some Cambridge fliers when they were on holiday in the Ballater area visiting Dinner Airstrip – in the cockpit is Peter Baker of Cambridge Gliding Club, holding a radio-controlled model 1982 – Donald Mackenzie holds the canopy for wife Susan, who was taking her second training trip in a glider and is pictured with, from left, solo pilots Mark Bissett and Willie Stephen, and the Deeside Gliding Club’s instructor Alan Middleton Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe