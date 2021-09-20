Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The Aberdonian: Gliding across the north-east

By Reporter
20/09/2021, 5:00 pm
1982 - Donald Mackenzie holds the canopy for wife Susan, who was taking her second training trip in a glider and is pictured with, from left, solo pilots Mark Bissett and Willie Stephen, and the Deeside Gliding Club’s instructor Alan Middleton
Deeside Gliding Club has been giving people in the north-east the chance to fly for decades.

Our gallery looks back at some of the people and aircraft that have helped the club soar over the years.

1974 – Miss Press & Journal, Pat McWilliam, cuts the tape to open Deeside Gliding Club’s new tarmac runway at Aboyne Airfield
2002 – Sue Heard from the Deeside Gliding Club is the first woman to compete in the UK Mountain Soaring Championships
1989 – A Slingsby Capstan glider takes off from Dinnet airfield, pulled by Deeside Riding Club’s Piper Pawnee tow-plane
1990 – Checking his oxygen is Alister Kay from the High Wycombe Gliding Club, with fellow club member Roger Harris, before taking off from the Deeside Gliding Club airfield at Dinnet
1990 – Deeside Gliding Club chairman Peter Coward shows the controls to Dr Gordon Adams of the Scottish Tourist Board, which handed two gliders to the club
1981 – Highland Gliding Club members are pictured carrying out repairs at Dallachy airfield near Spey Bay
1982 – Susan Mackenzie’s training Capstan Glider rises into the blue behind the tow aircraft
1965 – A glider flies over spectacular north-east scenery in September 1965
1979 – Soaring high over peaceful Loch Kinord is chief instructor Alan Middleton and pupil
1970 – As one glider wheels overhead during a training session at Dyce, another is moved into position for take-off
1970 – Lieutenant Fred White pictured at the controls in June 1970
1979 – Deeside Gliding Club chief instructor Alan Middleton flies his glider over beautiful Deeside in perfect  conditions
1970 – Frank Philip signals take off at Dyce in June 1970
1983 – Deeside Gliding Club were playing host to some Cambridge fliers when they were on holiday in the Ballater area visiting Dinner Airstrip – in the cockpit is Peter Baker of Cambridge Gliding Club, holding a radio-controlled model
