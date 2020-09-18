Show Links
News / Local / The Aberdonian

Gallery: Views of Aberdeen from the 1980s

by Callum Main
18/09/2020, 4:41 pm Updated: 18/09/2020, 4:51 pm
© P Walker1980s: Picture of Marischal College, Greyfriars Church on Broad Street, Aberdeen. Aberdeen Town House far right.
© P Walker1980: Aberdeen views from the air
© P Walker1980: Aberdeen vice chariman Chris Anderson, left builder Mr Peter Cameron, Mr A. Bremner (of A. Farquhar the builders) and Don's chairman Dick Donald examine the model of the Pittodrie club's new stand.
© P Walker1980: A model of the proposed £24 million redevelopment of Aberdeen's George Street area, being viewed by city councillors.
© P Walker1980: Aberdeen Harbour
© P Walker1980: Brig O Balgownie from river mouth.
© P Walker1980: Star shaped stone in St Machar Cathedral wall marking location of Sir William Wallace's arm.
© P Walker1981: Aberdeen Spa Street at the rear of Aberdeen Royal Infirmary - the site of the spa Well's original location lies between the double gate and the Infirmary buildings - a small stone wall still stands.
© P Walker1981: The Spa Well in its present location at the south-east end of Spa Street with the Royal Infirmary, Woolmanhill in the background.
© P Walker1981: Underneath this highrise block on the summit of Windmill Hill, Aberdeen, lies the site of the first Aberdeen play field
© P Walker1981: Pittodrie Park, Aberdeen
© P Walker1982: Aberdeen FC aboard the bus, going through the town after they won the Scottish Cup.
© P Walker1983: St Nicholas's Church Graveyard, Aberdeen.
© Unknown1983: Wellington Suspension Bridge, Aberdeen.
© Unknown1984: Aberdeen Train Station
© P Walker1984: Aberdeen Festival Parade.
© P Walker1984: An accident at Aberdeen Docks, when a crane toppled over on the deck of a naval training ship.
© P Walker1984: Jay Jay's Disco, Aberdeen.
© P Walker1985: Interior picture of His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen.
© P Walker1985: Exterior of His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen, with Sir William Wallace's statue on the left.
© P Walker1985: Exterior of His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen.
© Unknown1985: Rubislaw Quarry, Aberdeen.
© Unknown1986: Fire ravaged Aberdeen's Robert Gordon's Institute of Technology (RGIT) building.
© Unknown1987: Seaton Park, Bridge of Don, Aberdeen.
© P Walker1988: Aberdeen Harbour.
© Unknown1989: Safeway, King Street, Aberdeen.
© P Walker1989: Traffic queues in Aberdeen as police search for an escaped prisoner.

From Aberdeen’s historic harbour to busy beaches and iconic landmarks, this gallery showcases the best of the Granite City as it was in the 1980s.

This week’s gallery even features a picture of police stopping traffic while they searched for an escaped prisoner in the city centre