Gallery: Views of Aberdeen from the 1950s
From Aberdeen’s historic harbour to busy beaches and packed out highland shows, this gallery showcases the best of the Granite City as it was in the 1950s.
Swimming pools, historic houses, upgrades to the hospital and Pittodrie all feature in this week’s Aberdonian gallery
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe