Gallery: Views of Aberdeen from the 1950s

by Callum Main
31/07/2020, 12:59 pm
1952: A sunny day led to a busy scene at Aberdeen beach.
1952: A nighttime scene of HM Theatre, South Church and Aberdeen Central Library on Rosemount Viaduct, Aberdeen.
1953: A busy scene of people and stalls at the Timmer Market, Aberdeen.
1955: A view of the interior of the Bon Accord swimming baths in Aberdeen looking towards the diving board. Seating areas are visible.
1955: Trawlers in Aberdeen Harbour tied up during the strike action.
1956: The new block at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary
1957: The streets are busy in front of the The Salvation Army Citadel in Castle Street, Aberdeen.
1957: People feed the pidgeons in front of the statue of King Edward VII on Union Street, Aberdeen, at the juntion with Union Terrace.
1957: The exterior of Adoe House Hotel, near Aberdeen. The driveway, Port Cochere and front elevations are visible.
1959: Exterior of King's College, Aberdeen.
1958: The entrance to the Aberdeen Beach Ballroom with two cars parked in front.
1958: The High Street, Old Aberdeen, Aberdeen. On the right is one of the ornamented entrances to King's College.
1958: A bus travels down an Old Aberdeen street scene with the Spital in the foreground leading down to the College Bonds.
1958: Looking down the street in Old Aberdeen towards the Town House.
1958: The front elevation of the Town House, Old Aberdeen, Aberdeen.
1953: Provost Skene's House, Aberdeen.
1958: The old entry to Aberdeen from the north by way of the Brig o' Balgownie showing the Gallowgate with the sites of old demolished buildings on the left.
1959: Golfers at the 18th green of the Royal Aberdeen Golf Course, Balgownie, Aberdeen.
1957: A match in play at Pittodrie Park, Aberdeen, the home of Aberdeen FC. A advert for the Aberdeen Evening Express Green Final edition can be seen in the distance.
1957: Crowds watch on at a match at Pittodrie Park, Aberdee, the home of Aberdeen FC.
1957: The crowds watch on at Pittodrie Park, Aberdeen, the home of Aberdeen FC.
1953: Garthdee Parish Church, Ramsay Gardens, Aberdeen.
1953: The front entrance and gardens of Friendville House, Mannofield, Aberdeen.
1953: An view of the pond and statues at Friendville House, Monnofield, Aberdeen. July 1953.
1953: Looking west down Union Street, Aberdeen, from on top of the Salvation Army Citadel in Castle Street
1954: Looking east up a cobbled Union Street, Aberdeen, that is busy with traffic and shoppers, towards the Salvation Army citadel in Castle Street
1954: Fishing boats with crews are moored in the dock alongside the Aberdeen Fishmarket.
1954: Looking north up King Street from the junction with Castle Street, Aberdeen. The North of Scotland Bank with its pillars can be seen on the left. Pedestrians, trams and cars can be seen in the bustling street scene.
1957: The Union Street, Aberdeen, entrance to St Nicholas' Church and church yard. Union Street is busy with shoppers and cars can be seen in Back Wynd. the tower of Marischal College can be seen in the distance.
1958: The exterior of Roberton Fruit Products Ltd's factory on Clarence Street, Aberdeen. Outside are parked there delivery vans for Sun Joy and Dextora aerated drinks.
1958: Women workers inside the bottling factory of Robertson Fruit Products Ltd on Clarence Street, Aberdeen. The company made Sun Joy and Dextora carbonated and aerated drinks.
1959: Cattle in the show ring for judging at the Royal Highland Show, Hazlehead Park, Aberdeen. July 1959.
1959: A general view of the showground for the Royal Highland Show, Hazlehead Park, Aberdeen.
1959: The tea tent at the Thomson-Leng stand at the Royal Highland Show, Hazlehead Park, Aberdeen
1959: The People's Journal exhibit at the the Thomson-Leng stand at the Royal Highland Show, Hazlehead Park, Aberdeen.
1959: The People's Friend exhibit on the Thomson-Leng stand at the Royal Highland Show, Hazlehead Park, Aberdeen.
1959: The People's Journal exhibit at the Thomson-Leng stand at the Royal Highland Show, Hazlehead Park, Aberdeen.
1959: Crowds surrounds the comic printing exhibit at the Thomson-Leng stand at the Royal Highland Show, Hazlehead Park, Aberdeen.
1959: A busy beach scene at Aberdeen.
From Aberdeen’s historic harbour to busy beaches and packed out highland shows, this gallery showcases the best of the Granite City as it was in the 1950s.

Swimming pools, historic houses, upgrades to the hospital and Pittodrie all feature in this week’s Aberdonian gallery