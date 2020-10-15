News / Local / The Aberdonian Gallery: The world’s your oyster at Satrosphere by Callum Main 15/10/2020, 4:23 pm Please enable Javascript to view this gallery© Unknown© Unknown© Unknown© Unknown© Unknown© Unknown© Unknown© Unknown© Unknown© Unknown© Unknown© Unknown© Unknown© Unknown© Unknown© Unknown© Unknown With the news the Aberdeen Science Centre – formally known as Satrosphere – is moving back to the Tramsheds near the beach, we’ve taken a look through our archive at this popular centre. © Unknown 1991: Fettercairn School pupils headed for the hands-on science exhibition at Satrosphere, Aberdeen, yesterday to gain practical experience of some of the experiments on display. Left: Pupils of Primary 5, 6 and 7 gather round the water generator. © Unknown 1991: Children from Luthermuir Primary School visit the inter-active science exhibition at Satrosphere, Justice Mill Lane, Aberdeen © Unknown 1993: Aberdeen’s Queen of Light, Suzanne Wilson, generates electricity by pedalling an exercise cycle at the opening of an energy exhibition at Satrosphere, in Aberdeen yesterday. © Unknown 1986: Members of the Stocket Computer Club, Aberdeen, show off their Spectrum-controlled trains at the science fair in the Music Hall. Back (from left): Euan Webster, Peter Drysdale, Victoria Gooday, Roy Koruth and Fraser Mitchell. Front: Inga Bruce, Graeme Fraser and Meg Bruce. © Unknown 1990: Everyone’s a winner: Satrosphere prizewinners (left to right) are Jennifer Simpson, St Margaret’s. In front are Broomhill pupils Pearl Dewar and Louise Wood. © Unknown 1991: Keith Wood (9), left and Keith McKessar (9), both Kellands Primary, Inverurie, try their skills on the model construction site at the Festival of Toys now on display at Satrosphere, Justice Mill Lane, Aberdeen. The festival scientific toys and construction kits and highlights the safety aspects of toys. © Unknown 1990: Appearing to shake hands with himself is Dr Richard Johnson, of the Satrosphere Centre. © Unknown 1991: Electric experience: Hydro Electric Board chairman Michael Joughin (back right) shows Newtonhill Primary School pupils the principles of making electricity from water with the Satrosphere exhibit sponsored by the company. Satrosphere’s chairman Mr Calum MacLeod looks on. © Unknown 1991: Countess Lovelace with pupils from Cults Primary School, left to right, Richard Nicoll, Paul Loveridge, Peter Mathewson, Jenny Dundas and Lindsay Warrack. © Unknown 1990: Scientists for a day Jane Davie and Alex Ander discover the magic of chemistry, with other nine year olds from Broomhill Primary School at the Satrosphere centre. © Unknown 1992: Don’t forget the diver! Ooops, it’s fun for Neal McKay and Charlotte Morris, six year olds from Middleton Park Primary School. Bridge of Don, Aberdeen, as they get caught in the arms of the deep sea diving outfit when they visited the Aberdeen Satrosphere’s latest project, Journey to the Bottom of the Sea. They were with other children who were given a preview of exhibits © Unknown 1990: Fraserburgh Central School pupils (left to right) Raquell Fawdry (9), Euan Thomson (11), Pamela Sutherland (9) and Margaret Third (9) finding out about the Cartesian Divers exhibit at Satrosphere © Unknown 1990: Blowing up a small storm at the wind table at Satrosphere are (from left) Douglas Elder (4), Laura Taylor (9) and Fiona Elder (9), all of Strachan. © Unknown 1990: Mrs Lesley Fyfe and her son, James (7), from Drumoak, enjoy the Musical Waves machine at Aberdeen’s Satrosphere. © Unknown 1990: Measuring the distance between Aberdeen and the North Pole are Towie pupils Becky Johnson, Joanne Dennerley and Melissa Grimley. © Unknown 1990: Five year old David Rennie and his sister, Yvonne (7), Drumossie Avenue, Inverness, play a tune on Satrosphere’s pan pipes. © Unknown 1993: Welcome Marie Curie: The historical character steps out of a 1926 Singer car to a welcome by Seaton P1 pupil Ryan Murray. Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe