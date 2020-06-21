Gallery: The Aberdeen Indoor Market through the decades

Show Links
by Callum Main
21/06/2020, 3:06 pm Updated: 21/06/2020, 5:41 pm
The Aberdeen New Market development at juntion of Market Street and Hadden Street showing constuction well under way. The rear of the Union Street tenements can be seen. 9 February 1973.
Built in the early 1970s, the Aberdeen Indoor Market has seen a variety of traders start out business over the decades.

The topping out ceremony, in 1974, featured Aberdeen FC’s own Willie Miller, with the opening of the newly constructed building taking place on November of that year.

Here’s a selection of some of our images of the Aberdeen New Market – as it was known – from the 1970s, 80s and 90s.

The demolition of the old New Market. 9 October 1971.
Mrs Catherine Green shows a customer the fresh farm eggs on display in front of the shell of the New Market building. 1 October 1971.
The Aberdeen New Market under construction, surrounded by scaffolding, at the junction of Market Street and Hadden Street. 1 November 1973.
Aberdeen New Market in 1974
Aberdeen FC captain Willie Young performs the topping-out ceremony at the Aberdeen New Market. Helping him with the task is Miss Grampian, local beauty queen Catherine Robertson. Behind Willie on the left is Mr John Parry. 31 January 1974.
A store interior in the Aberdeen New Market showing the toy section, signage to the restaurant and clothing. 4 Novemebr 1974.
Sir William McEwan Younger performs the unveiling ceremony at the formal opening of the Aberdeen New Market yesterday, 5 November 1974.
Newmarket tapes and record shop in Aberdeen New Market. 23 November 1981
Aberdeen girls Janice Murray, Angela Matthew, Elaine Annal, Gail Lynch, Sherry Clark and Debbie Hepburn, parade for their attentive audience in a fashion show. During the show it was announced that Aberdeen Market collections for the Bradford Fire Appeal had raise £300. 26 June 1985.
The interior stairs and indoor water feature in the Aberdeen New Market. 16 April 1987.
Shoppers line up at the butcher's counter in Aberdeen New market. 30 September 1988.
One of the shopping malls in Aberdeen market showing a man and small child passing Margaret Miles florist shop. 4 March 1992.