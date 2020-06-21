Gallery: The Aberdeen Indoor Market through the decades

Built in the early 1970s, the Aberdeen Indoor Market has seen a variety of traders start out business over the decades.
The topping out ceremony, in 1974, featured Aberdeen FC’s own Willie Miller, with the opening of the newly constructed building taking place on November of that year.
Here’s a selection of some of our images of the Aberdeen New Market – as it was known – from the 1970s, 80s and 90s.
