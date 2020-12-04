Show Links
News / Local / The Aberdonian

Gallery: Serving up memories of Aberdeen’s Treetops Hotel

by Callum Main
04/12/2020, 3:52 pm Updated: 04/12/2020, 4:01 pm
Inside the Treetops Hotel
Seen in the Shires Doubles bar at the Treetops are, left to right, Mr Douglas Lamont, head barman, and Messrs John Helme and Stanley Gordon.
Hygiene was the name at Aberdeens Stakis Tree Tops Hotel as over 60 staff received their food and hygiene awards from hotel general manager Mike Robins (front centre) as part of a nationwide campaign involving 3700 kitchen, bar and restaurant staff in the company's hotels
A balloon's eye view of Aberdeen with the Treetops Hotel in the foreground.
It's quality food, service and surroundings in the new-look split-level Gershwins Restaurant. The period-style furniture is reminiscent of days of extravagant living.
Pleasant surroundings in which to enjoy the disco dancing at the Tree Tops Springfield disco bar. Shirley Gray (left) and Eddie Beange assure a friendly welcome.
A Bell helicopter, Jet Ranger belonging to Executive Helicopters Ltd., Aberdeen lands at the Tree Tops Hotel. They are holding a conference and the delegates will be given a flight in the Helicopter.
It was retiral night at the Treetops Crest Hotel when seven of the employees retired. There to present the gifts were (right, back row) general manager Gair Stott and (left, back row) deputy manager Kevin Gilling. Retiring were (back row, left to right) function waitress Mrs Peggy Shepherd (eight years), cellarman Robert Pirie (eight years) and Mrs Jean Weatherly, waitress (five years). Front (left to right) function waitress Mrs Ethel Collins (13 years), kitchen maid Mrs Elizabeth Cooper (three years), Mrs Evelyn Hamill, canteen supervisor (six years) and still room maid Mrs Betty Watt (10 years).
Lunchtime at the Treetops Hotel, customers choose their meal in Gershwins restaurant in Treetops Hotel, Aberdeen.
A red letter day for the Stakis organisation with the launch of their new logo and to mark the occasion in Aberdeen their new colours were hoisted on the flagpole outside Stakis Tree Tops Hotel coinciding with balloons being released.
Five of the twenty chefs from the city's Treetops Hotel who will be preparing dishes for the 150 bowlers from around the world attending the world bowls in the city in July. Left to right Karen Strachan, Murray Greenhill, Lorna Macdonald, Peter Murray and Gordon McGregor.
The Stakis Tree Tops Hotel management took a break between courses at their festive get-together to show off the tartan. From left are assistant managers Martin Mullan and Gary Hawthorne, deputy manager Robert Duncan, general manager Martin McIlrath and assistant managers Les Webb and Ewan McIlwraith.
Pool attendant Lynne Ewen and Leisure Club Manager Bob Diack test the equipment in the new multi-gym at the Tree Tops Hotel, Aberdeen.
Chef John Hayes and sous chef Dayrll Thomas are putting the finishing touches in the hotel kitchen to dishes for a buffet meal to be served later the same evening in one of the function rooms at Aberdeens Treetops Hotel.
Hoping not to take the plunge following yesterdays opening of the new leisure centre at the Stakis Tree Tops Hotel, Aberdeen, are (left to right): Mr Donald Macdonald, Stakis Hotels' managing director; Scottish Tourist Board chairman Mr Alan Devereaux; and Tree Tops general manager Mr Joe Gillan. Enjoying herself in the Jacuzzi is Susan Moir.
Seen with the silver circular trolley are, from left David Dickinson, restaurant manager, John Hayes, head chef and Jim Walters, sous chef.
The Treetops Hotel, Aberdeen, which by personal attention Mr H. A. Gilbert has built into a highly profitable enterprise.

This week’s Aberdonian takes a look back at archive images of the Treetops Hotel.

Demolition work on the former hotel began last month after it closed in February,

However, over its more than 50 years open in the city there were plenty of memorable moments.