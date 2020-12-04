Gallery: Serving up memories of Aberdeen’s Treetops Hotel
This week’s Aberdonian takes a look back at archive images of the Treetops Hotel.
Demolition work on the former hotel began last month after it closed in February,
However, over its more than 50 years open in the city there were plenty of memorable moments.
