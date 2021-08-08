News / Local / The Aberdonian Gallery: Say cheers to city bars and restaurants By David Bradley 08/08/2021, 5:00 pm 1986 - Recreating some Wild West bar room scenes at Bucksburn’s Four Mile Inn This week the Aberdonian features the old times on the tiles in our glorious granite city. We love a night out these days and it was no different decades ago! Take a look at how it was done back in the day! Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe