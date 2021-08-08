Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Show Links
News / Local / The Aberdonian

Gallery: Say cheers to city bars and restaurants

By David Bradley
08/08/2021, 5:00 pm
1986 - Recreating some Wild West bar room scenes at Bucksburn’s Four Mile Inn
1986 - Recreating some Wild West bar room scenes at Bucksburn’s Four Mile Inn

This week the Aberdonian features the old times on the tiles in our glorious granite city.

We love a night out these days and it was no different decades ago! Take a look at how it was done back in the day!

1987 - Barmaid Brenda Taylor says cheers after The Abbot in Provost Watt Drive, Kincorth, was judged the happiest Tennents pub in Scotland, winning the brewery’s Smile campaign in April 1987
1994 - The popular watering hole of Old Blackfriars in the city’s Castle Street, pictured in April 1994
1970 - Having a quiet drink in the corner of the new lounge at the Charlotte Bar
1994 - Nancy and Peter Young, of Torry, celebrate their golden wedding at The White Cockade, Oscar Road, Torry
1973 - Women enter The Grill bar, Union Street, for the first time in a protest against its men-only policy
1987 - The Prince of Wales pub, in St Nicholas Lane, has remained little changed over the years
1986 - Recreating some Wild West bar room scenes at Bucksburn’s Four Mile Inn
1963 - William Sutherland gets a cup of tea from 15-yearold Norman Anderson at the Christmas party at the Shiprow Tavern Pub as John Beange awaits his turn
1986 - Staff at the Lord Byron who were awarded certificates from the City and Guilds and Hotel and Catering Industry Training Board were, back, from left, Norah Gribble, Lucy Lawson, Adrian Drew, Bill McCulloch and Norman Bruce. Seated, Elaine Robertson, Georgina Boyle and Barbara Menzies
1986 - Wild West hijinks at the Four Mile Inn in Bucksburn, thanks to a lager company’s promotional event
1988 - A busy mealtime at The Globe in North Silver Street in August 1988