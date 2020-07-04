Show Links
Gallery: Putting Grampian TV in focus

by Callum Main
04/07/2020
1971: Behind the scenes at Grampian Televisions studios at Queen's Cross, Aberdeen, as David Burns loads the telecine unit
1971: Cyril bailey is master of the control desk at Grampian TV, Aberdeen
1971: John Watson in the technical control area of Grampion Television's Aberdeen offices.
1971: The imposing headquarters of Grampian Television in Aberdeen – the first such premises to be built for television in Scotland – where today they are celebrating a decade of a successful operation, and the introduction of colour transmission.
1971: Ian Munro is at work on the video tape section in Grampian Television’s Aberdeen headquarters.
1971: Television represents the height of achievement in the world of electronics and the going over to colour by Grampian Television cost £250,000. This image shows David Burns at the telecine control panel at Grampian Television’ Aberdeen headquarters.
1971: Assistant film editors “making up” a day’s programme at Grampian Television’ Aberdeen headquarters.
1971: Ian Munro stands at a piece f machinery in the videotape department at Grampian Television's Aberdeen headquarters.
1979: Striking staff outside the Aberdeen studios of Grampian Television
1981: The canteen at Grampian Televisions Aberdeen headquarters. Commercial Catering Ltd run the canteen – their serving hatch can be seen to the right with tables and seating opposite.
1984: A view of the Grampian Television buildings at Fountainhall Road, Aberdeen.
1987: Strikers (from left) Sandra Slater, Karen Thomas and Lynn Davie outside the Grampian Television studios in Aberdeen
1987: Strongman Jon Pall pulls his TV co-stars into the picture outside the Grampian Television studio in Aberdeen. With Paul Coia in the sleigh are newscaster Anne Mackenzie, singer Mary Cameron, George Donald, Steve Robertson and Buff Hardie.
1988: The new front exterior of Grampian Television in Queen’s Cross, Aberdeen.
1989: Hands Up who likes messin’ about - Ronald Pope of Linksfield Academy, Aberdeen, for one.
1991: Breaking out the champagne outside the Grampian Television studios in Aberdeen are, from left, finance director Graham Good; programme director George Mitchell; chief executive Donald Waters; chairman Sir Douglas Hardie; and director of television Bob Christie.
1992: Royal lensmen, Graham Read (left) and Alistair Watt from Grampian Television who filmed A Prince Among Islands covering Prince Charles’ week-long visit to Berneray in the Western Isles.

Now known as STV, the former tv franchise covered the north-east for 45 years.

Launching on September 30 1961, the channel covered everything from news and current affairs to documentaries, sport, children’s and Gaelic.

Today, we take a look through our archives at some behind the scenes images from the channel.

 