Gallery: Putting Grampian TV in focus
Now known as STV, the former tv franchise covered the north-east for 45 years.
Launching on September 30 1961, the channel covered everything from news and current affairs to documentaries, sport, children’s and Gaelic.
Today, we take a look through our archives at some behind the scenes images from the channel.
