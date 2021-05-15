Gallery: Nursing in the north-east through the decades
In this week’s Aberdonian, we’ve gone back through our archives to the early years of our nursing in Aberdeen.
National Nurses Week celebrated our heroes in navy blue.
We thought it was only right to mark the occasion with pictures of our local nurses through the years!
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe