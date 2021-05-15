Show Links
Gallery: Nursing in the north-east through the decades

By David Bradley
15/05/2021, 11:18 am
© Unknown Mr William Gordon has settled in his ward and Nurse Oliphant takes routine arrival notes."Used: P&J 29/07/1970
© Supplied by Unknown Nurses who trained together in Aberdeen 40 years ago relive memories during lunch at the Skean Dhu Hotel
© Supplied by Unknown Students who passed their training courses at Foresterhill College pictured with Mrs Maggy Wallace, centre, left, from the Central Council for Nursing and Midwifery, and college director Sandra Ingles
© Supplied by Unknown Nine nursing assistants who completed a psychiatric nursing orientation programme
© Supplied by Unknown Newly qualified nurses from Foresterhill College, Aberdeen, receive their certificates and badges
© Supplied by Unknown ARI nurses from 30 years ago at Foresterhill for a reunion tour of the present day facilities
© Supplied by Unknown Hard work pays off for these happy students at ARI as they receive their Registered General Nursing certificates from Grampian Health Board member, James Murison
© Supplied by Unknown New patient William Gordon has settled in his ward as nurse Oliphant takes routine arrival notes
© Supplied by Unknown Student nurses from 1926-32 get together at the Stakis Tree Tops Hotel, Aberdeen, for lunch
© Supplied by Unknown Auxiliary nurse Emma Gray, left, and Sister Eileen Marshall make up a bed in a new ward at Foresterhill Hospital
© Supplied by Unknown Present and former staff of Foresterhill College of Nursing at an event to mark its opening 21 years previously
It’s all smiles from this group of student nurses at Foresterhill College who have now completed their final exams
© Supplied by Unknown This smiling group of nurses celebrate after sitting their final exams with a party at the Copthorne Hotel
© Supplied by Unknown The 1990 intake of second level students celebrate completing their nursing course

In this week’s Aberdonian, we’ve gone back through our archives to the early years of our nursing in Aberdeen.

National Nurses Week celebrated our heroes in navy blue.

We thought it was only right to mark the occasion with pictures of our local nurses through the years!

