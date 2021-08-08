Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Gallery: Northern Co-operative at Aberdeen

By David Bradley
08/08/2021, 11:45 am
1984 - Directors of Norco and Clydesdale Bank personnel watch a demonstration of the new checkout procedure
This week the Aberdonian looks back at the Northern Co-operative at Aberdeen.

From way back in 1961 to 1992, we’ve delved into our archives to bring you these gems. You may even see a familiar face or two!

1992 - Centrepoint’s Sound and Vision featured a wide range of the latest camcorders from leading manufacturers
1983 - A shopper picks up something to eat from a reorganised Norco now boasting more fresh food units than previously
1987 - Norco retail services controller Brian Blackmore gets a hand from office girls Elaine Mathieson, left, and Shona Kiloh to lift the time capsule outside Millbank House
1991 - Football legend Denis Law at the fountain which was switched on at the opening of the new £7 million Norco foodstore Also in the picture are Grampian Region convener Robert Middleton, centre, and Norco chairman Sydney Fyfe
1992 - Norco’s play area supervisor Donna McLean joins in the fun with the children at the Berryden Road store
1977 - The bakery, patisserie and delicatessen section of Norco
1986 - Customers enjoy a coffee or snack at The Terrace Cafe at the Northern Cooperative, Berryden.
1972 - An overhead view of the Co-op’s new discount store
1961 - Butchery assistant William Gallacher prepares cooked meats at Berryden for delivery to shops
1989 - The model chef’s hat in the Grampian Food products display at the entrance to Norco caught the attention of this young shopper
1991 - Caroline McLeod, 12, won a mountain bike in a competition marking the opening of Norco
1986 - Little Lee Carle of Dyce met ‘Roland Rat’ when the TV character opened the Co-op’s revamped superstore
1991 - Timothy Anderson, 8, did not win a bike but he did win a washing machine. His prize was appreciated by his mum, Christina, and dad, Jim. He is pictured with 10-yearold twin sisters Lois, left, and Esther
