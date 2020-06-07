Show Links
News / Local / The Aberdonian

Gallery: Making a splash at the beach carnival

by Lauren Jack
07/06/2020, 10:00 am
The scenic railway built by American showman John Henry Iles was a big hit until it burned down in December 1940
As the summer months roll in we’re taking a look back at the carnival by the beach, where many north-east families would entertain themselves in the warmer weather.

We’ve selected a number of pictures showing people enjoying the park from the 1930s all the way through to the 90s.

