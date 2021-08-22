Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Local / The Aberdonian

Gallery: Bridge Tournaments

By Reporter
22/08/2021, 6:00 am
Mrs M. Whyte in play against Aberdeen pair Mr and Mrs A. Smith at the Caledonian Hotel.
This week in the Aberdonian we take a look at one of our favourite pastimes, bridge.

From casual competitions to city-wide tournaments, this card game had it’s fair share of admirers.

Can you spot anyone you know in our gallery?

View the gallery:

Bridge buff George Kidd and his partner Charlotte Fraser, both of Aberdeen. Mr Kidd’s wife won the city tournament in 1980.
Spirits are high for champions of the Albyn Bridge Club during a dinner and presentation of trophies at the Struan Hotel, Aberdeen.
Susan MacLennan welcomes international players to the Stakis Tree Tops Hotel for a key match – from left, Jim Arthur, Roy Bennett, Les Steel, Hastings Campbell, Bill Mitchell and Derek Diamond.
Heads down for Mary Murray, James Leask, Edith Lawson and Ivor Birnie.
Mrs M. Whyte in play against Aberdeen pair Mr and Mrs A. Smith at the Caledonian Hotel.
The Ferguson family, of Turriff, hope victory is on the cards at the bridge pairs contest at the Station Hotel in Aberdeen.
The Albyn club winners Margaret McDonald and Betty McAngus receive their trophies from Florence Hicks.
The Northern Arts Club provided the setting for an enthusiastic beginners’ bridge club.
Elizabeth Hendry, John Shand, Joe Dunbar and George Thom get comfortable for the game.
Tournament director Eric Steel, with clipboard, welcomes competitors to the Stakis Tree Tops Hotel in Aberdeen.
Northern Ireland play their cards right to clinch a win over Scotland in an international tournament.
Mrs B. McIntosh, Miss B. Milne, Mr J. S. McIntosh and Mrs V. Stephen. are all set at the Caledonian Hotel.
Mrs A. Cameron, centre, and Mrs A. Miller, receive cup from Mrs K. J. Peters, wife of the managing director of Aberdeen Journals.
Quiet and concentration for Mr C. G. Johnstone and Mrs O Alexander in tournament finals.
Mr A. Lochead and Mr A. Lorimer study their hands at The Press and Journal Bridge Tournament in Aberdeen.
Christine Miller, Derek Walker, Margaret Shinnie, Lorna MacPherson and John Murray in pairs contest.