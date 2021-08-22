News / Local / The Aberdonian Gallery: Bridge Tournaments By Reporter 22/08/2021, 6:00 am Mrs M. Whyte in play against Aberdeen pair Mr and Mrs A. Smith at the Caledonian Hotel. This week in the Aberdonian we take a look at one of our favourite pastimes, bridge. From casual competitions to city-wide tournaments, this card game had it’s fair share of admirers. Can you spot anyone you know in our gallery? View the gallery: Bridge buff George Kidd and his partner Charlotte Fraser, both of Aberdeen. Mr Kidd’s wife won the city tournament in 1980. Spirits are high for champions of the Albyn Bridge Club during a dinner and presentation of trophies at the Struan Hotel, Aberdeen. Susan MacLennan welcomes international players to the Stakis Tree Tops Hotel for a key match – from left, Jim Arthur, Roy Bennett, Les Steel, Hastings Campbell, Bill Mitchell and Derek Diamond. Heads down for Mary Murray, James Leask, Edith Lawson and Ivor Birnie. Mrs M. Whyte in play against Aberdeen pair Mr and Mrs A. Smith at the Caledonian Hotel. The Ferguson family, of Turriff, hope victory is on the cards at the bridge pairs contest at the Station Hotel in Aberdeen. The Albyn club winners Margaret McDonald and Betty McAngus receive their trophies from Florence Hicks. The Northern Arts Club provided the setting for an enthusiastic beginners’ bridge club. Elizabeth Hendry, John Shand, Joe Dunbar and George Thom get comfortable for the game. Tournament director Eric Steel, with clipboard, welcomes competitors to the Stakis Tree Tops Hotel in Aberdeen. Northern Ireland play their cards right to clinch a win over Scotland in an international tournament. Mrs B. McIntosh, Miss B. Milne, Mr J. S. McIntosh and Mrs V. Stephen. are all set at the Caledonian Hotel. Mrs A. Cameron, centre, and Mrs A. Miller, receive cup from Mrs K. J. Peters, wife of the managing director of Aberdeen Journals. Quiet and concentration for Mr C. G. Johnstone and Mrs O Alexander in tournament finals. Mr A. Lochead and Mr A. Lorimer study their hands at The Press and Journal Bridge Tournament in Aberdeen. Christine Miller, Derek Walker, Margaret Shinnie, Lorna MacPherson and John Murray in pairs contest. Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe