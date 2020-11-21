Gallery: All change at Denburn
This week’s Aberdonian takes a look at how the Denburn has changed over the decades.
Some of our readers will have no memory of the area before the dual carriageway was created to help traffic passing through the city.
These images from the 1950s, 60s and 70s, show the area as it used to be.
