Gallery: Aberdeen’s Market Street through the decades

by Callum Main
26/06/2020, 10:02 am Updated: 26/06/2020, 10:04 am
The corner of market Street and Union Street, Aberdeen, where a policeman directs the traffic. 28 May 1930.
A man stands at the bottom of newly discovered steps at the foot of Market Street, Aberdeen. The steps probably led to the old fish market which was on the site of the present labour exchange. 8 November 1946.
The view south down Market Street, Aberdeen. 25 January 1955.
A view of Market Street, Aberdeen. Solden's store and Fullotone Radio & Television store can be seen. 2 July 1959.
A modern surface, similar to that on Union Street, Aberdeen will be laid on Market Street, where a start with the lifting of the granite setts was made this week. During the reconstruction of the street – work is expected to take a month, depending on the weather – one-way traffic will be in operation. Said an official in the city’s engineer’s department “We will push on to minimise any inconvenience to traffic.” April 1965
Looking north along a congested Market Street, Aberdeen. 10 November 1965.
Aberdeen harbour, in 1969, was one of the few open harbours in the UK and was a popular walk for many visitors, and locals alike. Here pedestrians negotiate huge piles of imported timber lining the harbour on South Market Street. 7 March 1969.
A temporary mini roundabout at the junction of Market Street and Guild Street, Aberdeen. 26 February 1974
Roadman James Bruce working on the creation of the dual-carriageway of Market Street. 26 August 1976.
Looking north up a congested Market street, Aberdeen, to the city centre. 20 September 1977.
Looking north up Market Street towards Aberdeen city centre, 21 October 1981.
A birds-eye view of Market Street, Aberdeen, and St Magnus House. 25 July 1983.
Traffic jams on Market Street looking south to the junction with Guid Street and Trinity Quay. 22 August 19833
The scene of commuter chaos during the rush hour on Market Street, Aberdeen. 10 February 1993.

We’ve dug through our archives for images of Aberdeen’s historic Market Street.

Even in images from back in the 1930s we can see how traffic has been an issue in the area. Some of the pictures discovered in our archives show the lifting of the granite setts in the mid-60s, as well as work to dual the road in the 1970s.

 