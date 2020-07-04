Gallery: Aberdeen Train Station through the decades
The train station, as it stands now, was constructed just prior to WW1, replacing a 1867 structure of the same now.
The original sandstone frontage was revamped during the construction of Union Square, however these archive images focus on the period it was operated by British Rail.
