Gallery: Aberdeen Train Station through the decades

by Callum Main
04/07/2020, 3:00 pm
1968: Queues of travellers line up at Aberdeen Joint Station to get away. People can be seen resting on benches on the concourse as well as standing in line.
1950: Aberdonians queuing up at Aberdeen Joint Station during the July trades holiday in 1950. The covered concourse is packed with families waiting to get away.
1978: Providing a musical background to the opening of British rail’s new £120,000 travel centre at Aberdeen railway Station are the Kincorth Waits, a group of young musicians from Kincorth Academy, Aberdeen, who specialise in early music. They are conducted by teacher Charles Foster.
1980: Telephonist at Aberdeen railway Station, 19-year-old Susan Watt, will be one of the voices to records the new timetable message. Susan poses with a telephone in the stations Information Centre.
1980: Passengers wait on the concourse at Aberdeen Joint Station.
1981: Leading railman Alfred Murison checks the various boards prior to changing the destination board at Aberdeen Railway Station.
1981: Aberdeen area operations manager John Gough tests out some equipment at the new signalling centre at Aberdeen Railway Station.
1981: Inside the signal box at Aberdeen Station with John Ingram.
1981: Inside the new signalling centre at Aberdeen Station, Douglas Kikr works on the electrical relays for the new box
1981: Aberdeen Railway Station (centre right) as viewed from St Nicolas House municipal with South Market Street on the left of the image.
1984: Passengers whose journeys have been disrupted due to industrial action wait on Aberdeen Station concourse.
1985: A group of Aberdeen artists work on a public display at the city’s railway station. Aberdeen City District and British rail have given permission for the artists to give part of the station a colourful facelift in the form of a giant mural. A group of artists from Aberdeen Community Arts and the Youth Information Centre hit on the idea to paint a mural in the city to mark International Youth year and the council suggested the station as a possible site.
1985: Visitors to Aberdeen will now be greeted by a picture of the world through the eyes of the city’s young. Over the past three weeks, 50 Aberdeen youngsters have created an 80ft long mural on either side of an entrance passage at Aberdeen Railway Station. Organised by International Youth Year in the city its main themes are peace, participation and development.
1986: British Rail area manager John Gough shows the shell in its present condition.
1986: Pictured at the official opening of the new £350,000 Red Star parcels point at Aberdeen railway Station are Bob Buick (British rail regional parcels area manager), John Gough (BR area manager), Lady Provost Margaret Rae, Lord Provost Henry Rae; Jim Cornell (BR general manager) who performed the opening ceremony.
1988: ScotRail manager Nigel Wunsch cast an appraising eye over an exhibition of Scottish sculptures at Aberdeen Station. Organised by the Scottish Sculpture Trust and subsidised by the Scottish Arts Council the show comprises three pieces: from left, Fluted Wave by Sybille van Helem; Orkney Trine by Frances Pelly; and Tree Pods by Valerie Pragnell.
1990: The shipbuilding history of Aberdeen etched onto glass at the Aberdeen railway Station concourse. Right: Chancellor of the University of Aberdeen Kenneth Alexander discussing the etchings with Aberdonian artist Elizabeth Ogilvie after he unveiled the screen.
1991: Aberdeen ScotRail service manager Steven Montgomery checks out the new locker system at Aberdeen Railway Station.
1992: ScotRail’s Aberdeen service manager, Steve Montgomery (left) gives a lift to the winders of the schools’ painting competition held to celebrate the 125th birthday of Aberdeen Station.
1993: A policeman patrols a deserted Aberdeen railway station platform this morning. Trains were at a standstill today in the second rail strike in a fortnight. Early indications in the North-east seemed to show most travellers were not badly affected by the industrial action.

The train station, as it stands now, was constructed just prior to WW1, replacing a 1867 structure of the same now.

The original sandstone frontage was revamped during the construction of Union Square, however these archive images focus on the period it was operated by British Rail.