Gallery: Aberdeen College of Education
In this week’s Aberdonian we are taking a look back at the Aberdeen College of Education.
Rather than being one institution, the College of Education was the colloquial term for the many different establishments offering teacher training between 1874 and 2001.
These images focus on the period between 1966 and 1979.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe