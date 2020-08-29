Gallery: Aberdeen College of Education

Show Links
© Unknown1970: Hilton's handsome granite student halls of residence with their bright red roofs look out over the busy campus of the new College of Education.
© Unknown1970 :The North-East's teacher training college - Aberdeen College of Education
© Unknown1976: The picket line on duty at the main entrance
© Unknown1978: Taking the title role of Alice in Aberdeen College of Education's production of the Lewis Carroll story is Angela Walker,
© Unknown1966: Students modellers at work in a corner of the spacious art room at the Aberdeen College of Education.
© Unknown1978: A tense scene from The Lion in Winter, being presented by Aberdeen College of Education fourth year drama students in the college drama studio
© Unknown1979: Aberdeen College of Education Drama Students rehearse Charley's Aunt which they are presenting at the College of Education
© Unknown1970: A corner of the huge library in the new College of Education. It occupies a strategically central place in the complex of buildings which includes the professional subjects block, the teaching aids department and the language block.
© Unknown1970: Student searching for a book in the library, College of Education, Hilton.
© Unknown1978: Aberdeen College of Education art department member Mrs Annette Thomson points out some puppets to Kathleen Duguid
© Unknown1966: Biology in school is something more now than a matter of tadpoles in a glass jar. As part of the larger discipline called Environmental Studies it extends to every form of life.
© Unknown1969: In the library the Princess Alexandra chats with Beverley Rae and Mary Brown who were busy at prep.
© Unknown1970: Principal James Scotland, Aberdeen College of Education, points out a feature of the new halls of residence built at Queen's Road, Aberdeen,
© Unknown1976: Students who staged a sit-in at Aberdeen College of Education in May 1976 in protest at Government plans to prune £57 million from the Scottish Education budget by 1980.
© Unknown1976: Aberdeen College of Education students marching to a rally at Grampian Regional Council's Woodhill House in support of the College of Education sit-in.
© Unknown1976: Student protesters listen to Stanley Allan, vice-chairman of Aberdeen Trades Council, outside Woodhill House in May 1976 as the weeks-long College of Education protest sit-in continued.
© Unknown1971: Aberdeen College of Education staff get to know their new service: chemistry lecturer Mr William MacKenzie demonstrates in the studio. In the gallery, Mr Crossan selects from the monitor screens what will appear on the video-tape recording.
© Unknown1970: In the spacious swimming pool of the Physical Education Building which occupies the lowest part of the ground in the campus of Aberdeen's new College of Education at Hilton.
© Unknown1971: The winning Aberdeen College of Education A team receive the George Rowntree Harvey Trophy from Mrs K. J. Peters, wife of the managing director of Aberdeen Journals Ltd., after their success at the Arts Centre last night.

In this week’s Aberdonian we are taking a look back at the Aberdeen College of Education.

Rather than being one institution, the College of Education was the colloquial term for the many different establishments offering teacher training between 1874 and 2001.

These images focus on the period between 1966 and 1979.

 

 