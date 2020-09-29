Show Links
Flashback: Step back in time with images from our archive

by Callum Main
29/09/2020, 11:55 am
© SYSTEM1992: Suzanne Mireylees tries on the world's biggest shirt in an E&M's promotion.
© SYSTEM1987: Lumsden Primary School pupils pictured during their weekly skiing class at the dry ski slope in Alford. On the left is Ski instructor Nora Anderson and on the right is Mr Alistair Mackay, head teacher at Lumsden Primary School.
© SYSTEM1970: Keeping the coast safe and manning the equipment at the Aberdeen Rescue headquarters at Gregness are Station Officer R Rainford, nearest the camera, and coastguard Charles Thompson. Their equipment included the huge German binoculars in the foreground, at one time the eyes of the officer on duty to keep a constant watch on the sea.
© SYSTEM1975: Young Bay City Rollers fans queue for tickets outside the Capitol Cinema, Union Street
© SYSTEM1992: These young singers from throughout the North-east were in fine voice at a choral workshop at Harlaw Academy. They were hoping to join the Aberdeen Youth Choir for the Aberdeen International Youth Festival and were being put through their paces by Christopher Bell, front, chorus master of the RSO Chorus.
© PA1975: An oil platform is transported from Stavanger, Norway to the Brent oil and gas field in the North Sea.
© Unknown1978: A 200-year-old tree is cut down at Crathes Castle. The tree, near the car park, was in a dangerous condition but it is the trust's policy top plant two trees for every one taken down.
© SYSTEM1970: Passers-by check out an 'instant garden' that council workers put up in one night on the former site of the city's tourist information bureau
© Unknown1987: Prince William waving at the crowds from the car, where he was sitting in between The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh. The Royal family were going to Crathie Church.
© Unknown1988: Bob Tait, from Aberdeen, on board his yacht Blue Note, which he took delivery of only on Tuesday.
© SYSTEM1970: Humphrey the chimp entertains the crowd as he plays with a balloon.
© Unknown1987: Musician Ally Craig with children from Room 25, Skene Square School, who will be performing in "Fit A Turn-oot".

From youth shows to Aberdeen events, our archives are full of snapshots into the past.

Here are images featuring north-east residents from 1957 to 1999 along with their original captions from time of publication.

