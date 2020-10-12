Show Links
The Aberdonian

Flashback: Step back in time with images from our archive

by Callum Main
12/10/2020, 10:00 am
© SYSTEM1995: Doric legend Robbie Shepherd shares a dram with Bill Gardiner of Stonehaven at the Lonach Hall.
© SYSTEM1972: Banchory High Street as it was in 1972, with numerous classic cars lining the streets.
© Unknown1969: Another victim of the gale, this crane collapsed at the new Aberdeen Corporation cleansing department pulverising plant now under construction at Greenbank Road, Tullos.
© Unknown1981: Wide-eyed in amazement at the balloon which landed at the bottom of their garden - young Stuart Christie, his sister Emily, and famer Charles Duncan on the Drum Estate.
© Unknown1978: A treat for the children of Linksfield School for the Deaf, Aberdeen, as they meet an enormous papier-mâché model of Dougal, the canine character from TV's "The Magic Roundabout," with assistant matron Mrs Marion Shearer and Mrs Hazel Andrews (left).
© Unknown1970: With the approach of winter weather the contractors who are lifting the former Deeside railway line, W. H. Arnott, Young and Co. Ltd., groups and making an earlier start on removing the bridges along the line than was anticipated.
© Unknown1964: Although it is only twelve years old, modern Mastrick has many beautiful buildings already. Pictured is the eastern wing of the Mastrick Library.
© Unknown1990: The old and the new: (right) Ed Gillespie in his office where he can control all machinery by computer, while Gilbert Rennie checks the paper at the wet stage.
© Unknown1986: Assistant Mrs Liz Tyrie serves customer Mrs Lucy Gerrie at the about-to-close 123 George Street premises of Aberdeen bakers A. B. Hutchison.
© SYSTEM1972: Postman Angus Coffield, of Tillydrone, Aberdeen, was retiring in February, 1972. He had been the bearer of good and bad tidings to the people of Baker Street for 16 years and was presented with a wallet and £34 by the residents. A short poem composed in his honour ended: "So Angus retire, an' enjoy yer leisure; Good luck fae us, it's bin a pleasure.
© David Sutherland1978: A rooftop view of the Shiprow taken from the Harbour Board's offices.
© Unknown1992: Welcoming Mr Michael Faraday, the 19th century inventor, as he arrives in his electric milk float at Aberdeen's Satrosphere are pupils from Robert Gordon's College.

From youth shows to Aberdeen events, our archives are full of snapshots into the past.

Here are images featuring north-east residents from 1964 to 1995 along with their original captions from time of publication.

