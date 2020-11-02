Show Links
News / Local / The Aberdonian

Flashback: Step back in time with images from our archive

by Callum Main
02/11/2020
1968: This is how Banchory looked in the late 1960s ... with far fewer cars driving along High Street in the Aberdeenshire town.
1978: The last thing Aberdeen schoolboy Robert Morgan expected to be doing while recovering from breaking his leg was trying to play the flute. But, this is exactly what happened to Robert (12) when a trio of West German musicians visited the Royal Aberdeen Children's Hospital yesterday. The musicians, all members of the West German National Youth Orchestra also played last night at Woodend Hospital. Robert broke his leg after watching the match between Aberdeen and Tottenham Hotspur last week and landed in the hospitals Ward 2. The young musicians are, left to right, Nils Thilo Kramer (flute), Eva Pressl (harp) and Corrina Schroter (violin).
1986: Ginny Thomson (4) and Chloe Lively (4), both Bieldside, Aberdeen, get ready for the Hallowe'en frolics
1978: Members of the Bon-Accord Chess Club gather round to look at the "Evening Express" trophy they were awarded as winners of the North of Scotland Chess League. The youngest member Simon Munro (12) holds up the trophy in front of (left to right) J. Brand, J. A. Stevenson, S. A. Vizy and R. Daniel. This is the second year running that the Bon-Accord club has carried off the trophy as winners of the league. The club meets on Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. at the Guide Headquarters in Albyn Place.
1978: Light and shade has been very much in evidence with the lovely autumn weather we have been having. The picture was taken looking through the Mercat Cross in the Castlegate as the sun sparkles. Even the pigeons are basking in the sun while waiting for a passer-by to throw them some tit bit.
1986: All set for the Hallowe'en fun are Bieldside girls Ginny Thomson (4) and Chloe Lively (4).
1978: North East chess fans (left) Marian Doyle (16), Inglewood, Nelson Terrace, Fife-Keith, Keith, and Shirley Skene (13), Stromboss, 93 Main Street, Tomintoul, begin a game during the chess congress at Aberdeen's Arts Centre yesterday.
1990: The staff of the Glentanar Bar, Aberdeen, visited Whyte & Mackay's distillery at Fettercairn for winning the firm's pub of the year competition. Mine host Andy Juroszek (second right) is with his wife, Linda, and brother, Frank. On the left are David Kerr, area sales rep for Whyte & Mackay, Carol Fowler, of Aberdeen Journals' promotions department, Graham and Lesley Watson and Gordon and Hazel Forbes.
1963: The White Angel has just got hold of The Mask, or is it the other way about? Whichever way round, the two - looking like something out of a science fiction novel - fell for each other in a wrestling thriller at the Music Hall, Aberdeen.
1968: In beautiful spring sunshine the three-masted schooner Malcolm Miller slips out of Aberdeen Harbour.
1986: Two-year-old Niall McKenzie, 29 Claremont Grove, Aberdeen, didn't think much of Lord Provost Henry Rae's latest headgear - In fact he was terrified! The Lord Provost took the opportunity of trying out the Viking "hardware" when he met Jarl Gordon Strachan (left) on board the ferry St Clair at Aberdeen Harbour yesterday for "Shetland Comes to Town".
1989: Penny Godlington poses with one of Fiona Duncan's designs. The monoprinted throne chair is one of a pair by Victoria Fisher. They are priced at £390.
1991: James J Smith plays the guitar with other cast members (from left) Pete Cram, Kenny Luke, Nicky Lamb and Flo Meldrum, preparing for the Aurora Rabble 2 production for the Aberdeen Alternative Festival. 10 October 1991.

From youth shows to Aberdeen events, our archives are full of snapshots into the past.

Here are images featuring north-east residents from 1963 to 1991 along with their original captions from time of publication.

