Show Links
News / Local / The Aberdonian

Flashback: Step back in time with images from our archive

by Callum Main
02/11/2020, 2:07 pm
© Unknown1982: The 33rd Aberdeen Girl Guides along with a few Guides from the 40th Mannofield and 1st Parkway (Bridge of Don) set up camp this week out at Crathes, here a few of the girls are unloading their gear. Left to right - Kim Grant (11), Mandy Brodie (12), Cherron Leys (11), Sandra Rutherford (13), Jennifer Brown (11).
© Unknown1992: Drivers from Mace wholesalers AR Gray celebrate their success in winning the Alex Hird trophy for best turned-out vehicle during the recent Aberdeen Centre Lorry Driver of the Year competition held at Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference centre. Alastair Rendell celebrates while fellow drivers Robert Leslie and Fraser Adam give the cab a touch of elbow grease.
© Unknown1982: Looking along Broad Street, one of Fraserburgh's main shopping centres.
© Doug Moir1992: Co-ordinators Simon Cowan and Claire Broadfoot look over some of the items in the Gray's School of Art exhibition at the Aberdeen Arts Centre, where they had to draw up some last minute plans after years of showing in Aberdeen Art Gallery.
© Unknown1978: Marine and aviation artist Chris Golds points out some of the detail on his canvas recalling a naval engagement in the days of sail to Mr Frank Ross from Newburgh. Last night at the Skean Dhu Hotel, Dyce, Mr Golds mounted an exhibition of his work. Below the marine work is "On a Wing and a Prayer", depicting a crippled USAF B17 bomber landing back at base following a World War II raid. Devon artist Mr Golds left the RAF in 1971 when diabetes ended his flying career. The exhibition was arranged by Mr and Mrs Michael Strong, who knew Mr Golds in Devon and now live at Lower Glenton, Monymusk. A former sea captain, Mr Strong is an oil installation supervisor with Shell.
© Unknwon1986: Doric Construction joiner Richard Murdo (21) of Malcolm Road, Culter, takes a well-earned tea break in the plush surroundings of the refurbished Music Hall.
© Unknown1971: Banana-Splits take the stage as the Festival Parade makes its way down Union Street on Saturday.
© Unknown1953: A fishing boat lies in the middle of the street at Pennan in Banffshire after the great gale of January 1953. Many of the houses in the village were severely damaged by the winds.
© Unknown1989: Domestic assistant Flo Davidson, right, of Stockethill was presented with a gold necklace and a flower basket by assistant domestic manager Marion Smedhurst on behalf of her colleagues at Medical 11 Department at Woolmanhill Hospital. She had completed 30 years' service with Grampian Health Board
© Unknown1988: Kevin Horne (5), has a go at producing a note on the euphonium, watched by his mum, Mrs Lesley Horne, Aberdeen, and his sister, Jill (7). The family were at the Winter Gardens in the Duthie Park where the Bon Accord Silver Band were providing Music by Candlelight.
© Unknown1989: Getting a slice of the cake is bus driver Mr Alexander Stuart, Summerhill, at a ceremony to mark the deal. The cake will today be given to Royal Aberdeen Children's Hospital.
© Unknown1977: Zoo keeper John Buchan and Foxy accept the £80 cheque from (seated) Susan Hodge (13) and (back left) Jill Dawson (13) and Debbie Megginson (13).

From youth shows to Aberdeen events, our archives are full of snapshots into the past.

Here are images featuring north-east residents from 1953 to 1992 along with their original captions from time of publication.

See more from the Evening Express archives

 