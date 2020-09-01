Show Links
Flashback: Step back in time with images from our archive

by Callum Main
01/09/2020
© Unknown1977: Group shot of the four band members of The Country Edition.
© Ian Hardie1965: The hamlet of Haugh of Glass which Principal Geddes described as "dotted down, like nuts tumbled out of a bag." It is in the parish of Mortlach in Banffshire.
© Unknown1930s: Taking a break at Peterhead harbour, the fisher lasses get on with the knitting for their menfolk.
© Unknown1977: Interior view showing a dance underway at the Beach Ballroom in 1977
© Unknown1959: The first of the prefabricated trawlers under construction at Hall Russell in 1959. It was built in only 29 days.
© SYSTEM1996: Steam enthusiast Hamish Barrack building up a head of steam on traction engine The Puddock at the Steam Rally held at Aberdeen's Hazelhead Park in June 1966.
© Unknown1993: Looking Glass: (from left) Michael Stone and Edward Rebecca show off decorative glass designs at their studio in Berryden Business Centre, Aberdeen
© SYSTEM1986: Scotland the What? trio George Donald, Stephen Robertson and Buff Hardie listen to their latest record How are Things in Auchterturra before taking to the stage for the return of the 1986 Summer Show.
© Unknown1960 :A ship leaving Aberdeen Harbour taken from Balnagask Golf Course.
© Unknown1983: Manager of Trawl-Pac Davie Burns slaps his tickets on the shot he has just bought.
© SYSTEM1986: The cow joins the chorus and musical director Sandy Argo round the piano at last night's rehearsal in Cluny Church Hall
© SYSTEM1994: The rookie rowers of the Blues Rhythm Masters team.

From youth shows to Aberdeen events, our archives are full of snapshots into the past.

Here are images featuring north-east residents from the 1930s to 1996 along with their original captions from time of publication.

