Flashback: Step back in time with images from our archive

by Callum Main
07/09/2020, 12:57 pm Updated: 07/09/2020, 3:22 pm
© Unknown1973: Works supervisor Mr Jim Anderson (left) keeps the garage inspector, Mr George Adam, up-to-date on the latest buses made ready for the road by his men.
© Unknown1987: Scottish Industrial and Trade Exhibition girls Suzanne Dawson (right) and Maura Ross join Microlite pair Mike Milne (left) and Stewart Grant.
© Unknown1987: Smiling while they work despite the weather as they set up the show are (from left): Graeme Swanson, Clockhill, Maud; Robbie Lawrie, Belvidere, New Deer, show vice-president; Ian Glennie, Knapps, New Deer; John Swanson, Clockhill, Maud, junior vice-president; and Stewart Bell, Drum Croft, Maud.
© SYSTEM1968: It was an easy day at Hazlehead when this picture was taken as golfers wait their turn to tee-off.
© SYSTEM1968: Dr John Betjeman, CBE, poet and TV personality unveiled a plaque to mark the birthplace of Alexander Cruden (compiler of the renowned Biblical Concordance) outside the the entrance to the offices of Aberdeen Journals in Broad Street in February 1968. On the left is Lord Provost Robert S Lennox. When the buildings in Broad Street were demolished the plaque was repositioned at the top of a small flight of stairs behind the Town House, off Concert Court.
© SYSTEM1973: Crowds gather outside Arnotts in 1973 when Sir Hugh Fraser opened the remodelled Isaac Benzie store.
© Unknown1959: The stairs climbing from The Green to Union Street.
© Unknown1981: Heather Morrison at the keyboard of the new computer watched by Primary 7 pupils, Jim Cummings, science teacher Clive Marsden and headmaster Raymond Bisset
© Unknown1983: Plans to turn a three-quarter mile stretch of Aberdeen's Great Northern Road into a dual carriageway looks set to raise a storm of protest from residents. Grampian Regional Council have arranged two public meetings when details of the scheme - which runs from the Northern Hotel to Printfield Walk - will be discussed.
© SYSTEM1957: The Aberdonian leaving Aberdeen Joint Station.
© P Walker1972 :St Nicholas House - home to the town council offices
© Unknown1979: Crowds of people mob the counters in the Music Hall during the book-selling bonanza.
© SYSTEM1996: Steam enthusiast Hamish Barrack building up a head of steam on traction engine The Puddock at the Steam Rally held at Aberdeen's Hazelhead Park in June 1966.

From youth shows to Aberdeen events, our archives are full of snapshots into the past.

Here are images featuring north-east residents from 1957 to 1987 along with their original captions from time of publication.

