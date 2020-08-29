Our Aberdeen: Elegance of chinese Hair Ornaments

Lockdown was an opportunity to learn new skills like cutting my own hair! Unfortunately, my first attempt left me with a diagonal fringe, with one side longer than the other – the more I tried to straighten it up the worse it became.

This experience reminded me about the hair ornaments in our collection that were used to create elaborate hairstyles but could also be used to disguise and distract from hair malfunctions.

We have a set of 16 Chinese bridal hair ornaments in our collection made using a technique known as diancui that involves gluing the kingfisher feathers on to metal. The hairpin, is in the shape of a butterfly which symbolises joy and is decorated with pearls and precious stones.

Chinese Bridal Hair Ornament, Qing Dynasty, Daoguang Period (early 19th Century)

The Chinese ivory hair ornament, far right, is decorated with a carving of a girl carrying a lotus flower. The lotus flower is associated with Buddhism and is a symbol of feminine beauty and purity. This hair ornament was made for the export market.

Chinese hair ornament, Qing Dynasty, Guangxu Period, 1875-1908

Faux tortoiseshell ornamental hair pins were popular at the beginning of the 20th Century when hair was worn swept up baring the nape of the neck. The hair pin pictured below, left, has a lattice-style pierced design and would have been worn in the evening because it is decorated with sparkly rhinestones

Ornamental hair pin, 1890-1915

Materials such as celluloid and black glass were often used as a cheaper alternative to Whitby jet which could be very expensive. The black celluloid ornamental hair comb, far left, has a decorative heading with a swirling, pierced design.

Ornamental hair comb, 1890-1920

The French ornamental hair comb below is made from celluloid and has four teeth to attach it securely to the hair. It has a fan-shaped design with lines radiating up to the top scalloped edge. This form of decoration is Art Deco and is known as the sunray.

French Hair Ornament, 1900-1939

Hair ornaments are still popular today and are a fun way to try out different hairstyles.