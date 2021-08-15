Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Show Links
News / Local / The Aberdonian

Gallery: Easter Anguston Farm

By Reporter
15/08/2021, 11:45 am
1992 - A barbecue and barn dance held by Strichen farmer Gammack Coutts and his wife, Moira, raised £1,121 for Easter Anguston Farm where their son, Russell, 19, is a trainee. David Walker, second left, and Russell accept the cheque from Russell’s siblings Claire and Clark
1992 - A barbecue and barn dance held by Strichen farmer Gammack Coutts and his wife, Moira, raised £1,121 for Easter Anguston Farm where their son, Russell, 19, is a trainee. David Walker, second left, and Russell accept the cheque from Russell’s siblings Claire and Clark

With thousands visiting each year, Easter Anguston Farm in Peterculter has been at the centre of north-east family fun for decades.

This week The Aberdonian looks back at some heart-warming moments from the past. Look out for some famous faces in our trip down memory lane.

1992 - A barbecue and barn dance held by Strichen farmer Gammack Coutts and his wife, Moira, raised £1,121 for Easter Anguston Farm where their son, Russell, 19, is a trainee. David Walker, second left, and Russell accept the cheque from Russell’s siblings Claire and Clark
1989 - Robbie Shepherd helps to keep the plants growing with the aid of trainee farm worker Jim Spiers
1991 - Gordon Simpson, front right, has a burger with Laura Keil who raised £230 at a barbeque
1990 - Shirley the Charolais calf looks to be helping with the presentation of a £200 cheque raised in Belhelvie
1992 - Forking out a £3,000 cheque on behalf of St Fittick Rotary Club is radio celebrity Robbie Shepherd to Grant Rowson
1992 - The first strawberries with assistant farm manager Harry Taylor, right, and trainees Graeme Rattray, left and Grant Rowson
1975 - Some of the residents of Easter Anguston Farm planting flowers to create a colourful display
1983 - Kenny Bruce and Gordon Simpson meet businessman Colin Rawlinson who has given them a holiday in Tenerife
1992 - Kenny Bruce and Gordon Simpson meet businessman Colin Rawlinson who has given them a holiday in Tenerife
2001 - Jim Spiers from Easter Anguston Farm with a selection of plants which were on sale to visitors
1989 - Dons hero Alex McLeish and Jamie McVeigh, three, accept minibus keys from Norco boss Sydney Fyfe
1979 - Gordon Simpson and his colleagues with the calves at Easter Anguston Training Centre
1991 - Director of the Telethon Trust, Marian Hepworth, presents £7,500 to entertainer Robbie Shepherd
1990 - A £690 cheque raised at a barn dance and barbecue is handed over for Crichton House at Easter Anguston
1991 - Entertainer Robbie Shepherd, centre left, helps present a £500 cheque from Grampian Young Farmers