News / Local / The Aberdonian Gallery: Easter Anguston Farm By Reporter 15/08/2021, 11:45 am 1992 - A barbecue and barn dance held by Strichen farmer Gammack Coutts and his wife, Moira, raised £1,121 for Easter Anguston Farm where their son, Russell, 19, is a trainee. David Walker, second left, and Russell accept the cheque from Russell's siblings Claire and Clark With thousands visiting each year, Easter Anguston Farm in Peterculter has been at the centre of north-east family fun for decades. This week The Aberdonian looks back at some heart-warming moments from the past. Look out for some famous faces in our trip down memory lane.