News / Local / The Aberdonian The Aberdonian: Digging into archaeology By David Bradley 17/10/2021, 11:45 am 1996 - Keeper of archaeology Judith Stones examines the King Street Pot, which dates from the mid-13th century, and was on display in the centre court at Aberdeen Art Gallery The Aberdonian has dug through the archives to bring you pictures of archaeologists unearthing artifacts giving clues to the north-east’s past. Historical treasures uncovered included the remains of a 6,000-year old Neolithic building and a 3,700-year-old beaker. Take a look through these photographs to see what other interesting discoveries were made. 1975 – Lumphanan Peel Ring with a team of archaeologists 1979 – Archaeology student Bill van de Veen photographs wood fragments, possibly remnants of primitive hunting tools, at a Crathes dig as dig director James Kenworthy looks on 1977 – Historic bauchels from a 13th century midden-heid in the Upperkirkgate of Aberdeen. Many leather shoes, like the ones displayed here, have been recovered.</p> <p> 1979 – Site chargehand Joe Krol pictured beside the opening to a well, which was discovered during work on the new Langlands House in Huntly Street, Aberdeen 1978 – Aberdeen University’s archaeology department unit gets to work on a site near Banchory which may be the remains of a 6,000-year old Neolithic building 1978 – Speaker Charles Murray, standing, left, of the Aberdeen Archaeological Unit discusses slides for his talk with Hugh Rowson, educational officer with Aberdeen Art Gallery and Museums 1977 – The scene of the archaeology dig near the Upper Kirkgate as workers carefully clear a large area of ground 1995 – Gray’s School of Art student Michelle Knight with her drawings from a Bronze Age shield which inspired her to win £300 for a T-shirt design – it was being produced to promote the region’s rich archaeological heritage 1984 – Charles Murray, head of Aberdeen Archaeological Unit, examines a piece of pottery with one of his staff, illustrator Jan Dunbar 1977 – Val Horsman cleans the way to the wall of one of the post-and-wattle houses which appear to have been part of a residential thoroughfare in the city 1979 – Dr Aubrey Burl examines a remnant of a 3,700-year-old beaker found on an archaeological site in Strichen 1977 – Billy Anderson brushes away earth around part of a 13th century post and wattle wall at the Aberdeen Archaeological Unit’s dig between Upperkirkgate and St Paul’s Street 1981 – New Yorker Robin Rafford hard at work on an archaeological <br />dig at Strichen, where a team hoped to reconstruct a prehistoric stone circle 1980 – Archaeologists Ian Shepherd, his wife Alexandra, right, and Moira Greig <br />gather round a 4,000-year-old stone cist (burial chamber) which was unearthed at a quarry at Kingswells Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe