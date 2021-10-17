Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The Aberdonian: Digging into archaeology

By David Bradley
17/10/2021, 11:45 am
1996 - Keeper of archaeology Judith Stones examines the King Street Pot, which dates from the mid-13th century, and was on display in the centre court at Aberdeen Art Gallery
The Aberdonian has dug through the archives to bring you pictures of archaeologists unearthing artifacts giving clues to the north-east’s past.

Historical treasures uncovered included the remains of a 6,000-year old Neolithic building and a 3,700-year-old beaker.

Take a look through these photographs to see what other interesting discoveries were made.

1975 – Lumphanan Peel Ring with a team of archaeologists
1979 – Archaeology student Bill van de Veen photographs wood fragments, possibly remnants of primitive hunting tools, at a Crathes dig as dig director James Kenworthy looks on
1977 – Historic bauchels from a 13th century midden-heid in the Upperkirkgate of Aberdeen. Many leather shoes, like the ones displayed here, have been recovered.</p> <p>
1979 – Site chargehand Joe Krol pictured beside the opening to a well, which was discovered during work on the new Langlands House in Huntly Street, Aberdeen
1978 – Aberdeen University’s archaeology department unit gets to work on a site near Banchory which may be the remains of a 6,000-year old Neolithic building
1978 – Speaker Charles Murray, standing, left, of the Aberdeen Archaeological Unit discusses slides for his talk with Hugh Rowson, educational officer with Aberdeen Art Gallery and Museums
1977 – The scene of the archaeology dig near the Upper Kirkgate as workers carefully clear a large area of ground
1995 – Gray’s School of Art student Michelle Knight with her drawings from a Bronze Age shield which inspired her to win £300 for a T-shirt design – it was being produced to promote the region’s rich archaeological heritage
1984 – Charles Murray, head of Aberdeen Archaeological Unit, examines a piece of pottery with one of his staff, illustrator Jan Dunbar
1977 – Val Horsman cleans the way to the wall of one of the post-and-wattle houses which appear to have been part of a residential thoroughfare in the city
1979 – Dr Aubrey Burl examines a remnant of a 3,700-year-old beaker found on an archaeological site in Strichen
1977 – Billy Anderson brushes away earth around part of a 13th century post and wattle wall at the Aberdeen Archaeological Unit’s dig between Upperkirkgate and St Paul’s Street
1981 – New Yorker Robin Rafford hard at work on an archaeological <br />dig at Strichen, where a team hoped to reconstruct a prehistoric stone circle
1980 – Archaeologists Ian Shepherd, his wife Alexandra, right, and Moira Greig <br />gather round a 4,000-year-old stone cist (burial chamber) which was unearthed at a quarry at Kingswells