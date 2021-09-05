Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdonian: Debating over the years

By Reporter
05/09/2021, 5:00 pm
1989 - Cults Academy pupils Simon Thompson and Kirsteen Clark won the 1989 Schools Debating Competition organised by The Press and Journal and Aberdeen University Debater
This week in the Aberdonian we look back at debating competitors over the years.

From 1977 to 2007, we have snaps of debaters from Aberdeen and the north east. Some achieved local glory while others represented their schools at prestigious competitions further afield.

Do you recognise anyone in the gallery below?

View the galley:

2006 – Ellon Academy pupils Ben Leonard, right, and Sam Beaton, both 17, won the Grampian and Highlands debating competition
2007 – Joy Molyneaux and Michael Sim, from Robert Gordon’s College, took  part in a workshop before the regional finals of the Donald Dewar  Debating Tournament
1999 – Aberdeen Grammar school head girl Kate Hurman, with fellow pupil Kathryn Flint, were to take part in the Oxford Union Schools’  Debating competition, with Tim Wright standing in reserve if required

 

1978 – Chairman at the debate at St Margaret’s School for Girls, Aberdeen, James Hendry, Elgin, briefs the 12 team  members at the start of the competition
1982 – Natalie Hanion, together with fellow Colorado state school pupils Peter Washburn, Joe Schultz, Sam Kerstein  and Mike Goldenberg, meet Lord Provost Alex Collie as they were in Aberdeen as guests of oil company Conoco, having won a debating and public speaking competition organised in conjunction with the English Speaking Union
1978 – Pupils from Robert Gordon’s College talked themselves into winning The Press and Journal – Aberdeen  University Debating Competition
1982 – Competitors in the first heat of the year’s The Press and Journal/Aberdeen Grammar School debating  competition
1976 – Inverurie Academy A team, Nicol Rae (seated extreme left) and Simon Hird (seated second left), won the final heat of The Press and Journal – Aberdeen University debating contest at Inverurie Academy
1978 – St Margaret’s School for Girls was represented by debaters Karen Urquhart, <br />left, and Fiona Gaskin
1978 – Representing Peterhead Academy at Robert Gordon’s College, Aberdeen  were Alix Thom, left, and Morag Anderson
1977 – Elgin Academy’s A team won the third heat of the Press and Journal – Aberdeen University Debating Contest at Keith Grammar School
1984 – Debaters Krista Johnston and Alistair Dinnie won the first prize of a week’s holiday to Denmark in The Press and Journal – Aberdeen University Debater competition for 1984, and flew out with their debating coach, Mrs Irene Nash
1983 – The Gateway Cup for the best novice team is presented by George Oliphant of Gateway to Robert Gordon’s College, Aberdeen, pair Alasdair Hicks, left, and Charles Barron
1980 – Pupils read over the rule book at the beginning of The Press and Journal debating competition held at Albyn School, Aberdeen