News / Local / The Aberdonian Aberdonian: Debating over the years By Reporter 05/09/2021, 5:00 pm 1989 - Cults Academy pupils Simon Thompson and Kirsteen Clark won the 1989 Schools Debating Competition organised by The Press and Journal and Aberdeen University Debater This week in the Aberdonian we look back at debating competitors over the years. From 1977 to 2007, we have snaps of debaters from Aberdeen and the north east. Some achieved local glory while others represented their schools at prestigious competitions further afield. Do you recognise anyone in the gallery below? View the galley: 2006 – Ellon Academy pupils Ben Leonard, right, and Sam Beaton, both 17, won the Grampian and Highlands debating competition 2007 – Joy Molyneaux and Michael Sim, from Robert Gordon's College, took part in a workshop before the regional finals of the Donald Dewar Debating Tournament 1999 – Aberdeen Grammar school head girl Kate Hurman, with fellow pupil Kathryn Flint, were to take part in the Oxford Union Schools' Debating competition, with Tim Wright standing in reserve if required 1978 – Chairman at the debate at St Margaret's School for Girls, Aberdeen, James Hendry, Elgin, briefs the 12 team members at the start of the competition 1982 – Natalie Hanion, together with fellow Colorado state school pupils Peter Washburn, Joe Schultz, Sam Kerstein and Mike Goldenberg, meet Lord Provost Alex Collie as they were in Aberdeen as guests of oil company Conoco, having won a debating and public speaking competition organised in conjunction with the English Speaking Union 1978 – Pupils from Robert Gordon's College talked themselves into winning The Press and Journal – Aberdeen University Debating Competition 1982 – Competitors in the first heat of the year's The Press and Journal/Aberdeen Grammar School debating competition 1976 – Inverurie Academy A team, Nicol Rae (seated extreme left) and Simon Hird (seated second left), won the final heat of The Press and Journal – Aberdeen University debating contest at Inverurie Academy 1978 – St Margaret's School for Girls was represented by debaters Karen Urquhart, <br />left, and Fiona Gaskin 1978 – Representing Peterhead Academy at Robert Gordon's College, Aberdeen were Alix Thom, left, and Morag Anderson 1977 – Elgin Academy's A team won the third heat of the Press and Journal – Aberdeen University Debating Contest at Keith Grammar School 1984 – Debaters Krista Johnston and Alistair Dinnie won the first prize of a week's holiday to Denmark in The Press and Journal – Aberdeen University Debater competition for 1984, and flew out with their debating coach, Mrs Irene Nash 1983 – The Gateway Cup for the best novice team is presented by George Oliphant of Gateway to Robert Gordon's College, Aberdeen, pair Alasdair Hicks, left, and Charles Barron 1980 – Pupils read over the rule book at the beginning of The Press and Journal debating competition held at Albyn School, Aberdeen