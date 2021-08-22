News / Local / The Aberdonian Gallery: Catwalks through the decades By Reporter 22/08/2021, 5:00 pm Dressmaking enthusiasts at the Amatola Hotel were given hints at the Sewing Points Show on how to make the outfits modelled. These fashionable young women were strutting their stuff down catwalks in the city. With Bill Gibb and his exotic designs taking centre stage through the decades, can you spot anyone you know on the runwalk? View the gallery: Ready to take to the catwalk are models, from left, Audrey Harvey, June Hay, Edith Thomson, Julie Knaggs (on floor), Heather Lewis, Marj Watt and Betty Williamson at a charity show organised by Soroptimist International of Aberdeen at the Skean Dhu Hotel, Dyce. Secret Russian Jill Watson, left, and Black Russian Jackie Cormack for the Gray’s School of Art charity fashion show at the Cowdray Hall. Modelling bridalwear at the Norco fashion show in Aberdeen are flower girl Leigh Middleton, bridesmaid model Janice, and page boy Shaun Robertson. Model Clare Penny at the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children show presented by Aberdeen and District Ladies’ Circle in the New Marcliffe Hotel. A ‘sensational’ fashion show of Bill Gibb’s designs at Cults, Aberdeen. Models rehearse for the Aberdeen City Centre Association Clothesline show in aid of Childline. Bill Gibb at the Royal Darroch Hotel, Cults, with his range of exotic creations and members of his family, from left, grandmother Evelyn Reid, mother Jessie Gibb, grandfather William Reid, father George Gibb and sister Pat Davidson. A ‘sensational’ fashion show of Bill Gibb’s designs at Cults, Aberdeen. Fashions by candlelight – Models Matthew Marr and Eileen Hasson, front, with volunteers showing a line-up of eveningwear at the Maryculter House Hotel. Simone on the Beach Ballroom catwalk, in aid of Unicef. Juliet Glennie models a cocktail dress before Aberdeen City Centre Association’s Hotel California show for Give a Child a Chance. Dressmaking enthusiasts at the Amatola Hotel were given hints at the Sewing Points Show on how to make the outfits modelled. Laura Ashley, known for pretty cotton prints, presented a collection better suited to the Winter Palace or in Red Square. North-east fashion designer Bill Gibb and model Priscilla prepare for what was to be a ‘sensational’ fashion show of his designs at Cults, Aberdeen. A ‘sensational’ fashion show of Bill Gibb’s designs at Cults, Aberdeen. Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe