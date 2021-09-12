Aberdonian: Castles around the North East

This week in the Aberdonian we’ve dug out some fantastic images of our local castles from the last few decades.

With 263 castles in Aberdeenshire, there’s plenty to uncover within our gallery.

See if you can spot any familiar events or faces among the castle visitors.

1965 – The lichen and ivy-covered ruin of Tillycairn Castle, built by Matthew Lumsden in 1548

