News / Local / The Aberdonian Aberdonian: Castles around the North East By Reporter 12/09/2021, 11:45 am 1986 - Guide Aileen Forbes points out some of Fyvie Castle’s features to visitors This week in the Aberdonian we’ve dug out some fantastic images of our local castles from the last few decades. With 263 castles in Aberdeenshire, there’s plenty to uncover within our gallery. See if you can spot any familiar events or faces among the castle visitors. 1965 – The lichen and ivy-covered ruin of Tillycairn Castle, built by Matthew Lumsden in 1548 1959 – An exterior view of Inglismaldie, showing the driveway leading up to the house 1987 – Mrs Michael Smiley, centre, cuts the cake at a reception in the great hall to mark the 10th anniversary of the handing over of Castle Fraser to the National Trust for Scotland. 1986 – Unveiling a plaque at Caroline’s Garden, a former rock garden at Crathes Castle dedicated to the memory of Lady Caroline Crichton Stuart, is her niece, Samantha, with the Marchioness of Bute, Caroline’s mother, and her father, the Marquess of Bute 1993 – Crathes Castle’s impressive gardens, seen from the building’s rooftop 1981 – Pupils from Drumoak Primary School during a bulb-planting session at Drum Castle 1988 – Outside Drum Castle is Kristin Aronson, a member of the Rommen and Fossum Schools Band from Oslo, who played at the castle as part of their week-long visit to the north-east 1986 – Guide Aileen Forbes points out some of Fyvie Castle’s features to visitors 1978 – A summertime view of the exterior of Balmoral Castle 1986 – Aberdeen FC manager Alex Ferguson, centre, inspects a football, made from a pig’s bladder, which was used in a medieval match at the Drum celebrations 1978 – Castle Fraser representative Mrs Catriona Webster at the main gates 2009 – Simon Blackett, right, and John Carnie at an exhibition at Braemar Castle to showcase the importance of game activities in Deeside If you’d like to purchase any of the pictures above click this link go to our photosales website. Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe