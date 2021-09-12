Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Local / The Aberdonian

Aberdonian: Castles around the North East

By Reporter
12/09/2021, 11:45 am
1986 - Guide Aileen Forbes points out some of Fyvie Castle’s features to visitors
1986 - Guide Aileen Forbes points out some of Fyvie Castle’s features to visitors

This week in the Aberdonian we’ve dug out some fantastic images of our local castles from the last few decades.

With 263 castles in Aberdeenshire, there’s plenty to uncover within our gallery.

See if you can spot any familiar events or faces among the castle visitors.

1965 – The lichen and ivy-covered ruin of Tillycairn Castle, built by Matthew Lumsden in 1548

1959 – An exterior view of Inglismaldie, showing the driveway leading up to the house
1987 – Mrs Michael Smiley, centre, cuts the cake at a reception in the great hall to mark the 10th anniversary of the handing over of Castle Fraser to the National Trust for Scotland.
1986 – Unveiling a plaque at Caroline’s Garden, a former rock garden at Crathes Castle dedicated to the memory of Lady Caroline Crichton Stuart, is her niece, Samantha, with the Marchioness of Bute, Caroline’s mother, and her father, the Marquess of Bute
1993 – Crathes Castle’s impressive gardens, seen from the building’s rooftop
1981 – Pupils from Drumoak Primary School during a bulb-planting session at Drum Castle
1988 – Outside Drum Castle is Kristin Aronson, a member of the Rommen and Fossum Schools Band from Oslo, who played at the  castle as part of their week-long visit to the north-east
1986 – Guide Aileen Forbes points out some of Fyvie Castle’s features to visitors
1978 – A summertime view of the exterior of Balmoral Castle
1986 – Aberdeen FC manager Alex Ferguson, centre, inspects a football, made from a pig’s bladder, which was used in a medieval  match at the Drum celebrations
1978 – Castle Fraser representative Mrs Catriona Webster at the main gates
2009 – Simon Blackett, right, and John Carnie at an exhibition at Braemar Castle to showcase the importance of game activities in Deeside

If you’d like to purchase any of the pictures above click this link go to our photosales website.