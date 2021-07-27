Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Our Aberdeen: Art show links marked with gallery display

27/07/2021, 5:31 pm Updated: 27/07/2021, 5:54 pm
The works on display in Gallery 2
Since 1979, eight British Art Show (BAS) exhibitions have toured UK museums and galleries, cumulatively, sharing the work of 492 practising artists with audiences.

Now in its ninth cycle, the show may be visiting Aberdeen for the first time, but our connection with BAS artists is certainly nothing new!

For over four decades we have been collecting their work: to date, artworks by an incredible 72 BAS artists spanning all eight earlier shows can be seen and enjoyed in the city’s collection.

To celebrate this, we are displaying selected works from successive generations of BAS artists in the Art Gallery. Highlights include Dame Elizabeth Blackadder’s Grey Table with Easter Eggs, 1966. Although close to pure abstraction, the table and surrounding objects are still recognisable. Grey Table was purchased by Aberdeen Art Gallery in 1967, with income from the Macdonald Bequest, some 12 years before she was selected to feature in the first British Art Show in 1979.

Aberdeen’s collection contains 37 works associated with Falkirk-born Blackadder – the first woman to be elected to both the Royal Scottish Academy and Royal Academy. Representing BAS 4, Jordan Baseman’s I Love You Still, 1994, better known to regular visitors as ‘Hairy Stick’, makes a welcome return to the Gallery. Also, not to be missed is BAS 6 artist Toby Paterson’s Showrooms, a 3D idealised imagining of modern architecture that seems to float against the gallery wall.

This chronological journey highlights Aberdeen Art Gallery’s commitment to collecting the best of British contemporary art. From work by BAS 1 & 2 artist John Bellany, Cornelia Parker, BAS 3, David Hockney, BAS 5, and Charles Avery, BAS 7, culminating in the display of a series of four eye-catching digital prints by BAS 8’s Rachel Maclean, these artworks chart the evolution of contemporary British art over the last 42 years.

Visit Gallery 2 in Aberdeen Art Gallery to see a selection of artworks by previous BAS artists in our collection.