Aberdonian: Tuning up for festival fun

The Aberdeen and North East of Scotland Music Festival has been a staple of the area from 1909 when it first began.
People of all skills and talents can enter and perform music for the locals and in this week’s Aberdonian we’ve taken a look at the festival from years gone by.
Click below to view the full gallery:
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe