Aberdonian: Tuning up for festival fun

by Lauren Jack
14/06/2020, 8:45 am
The winner of the trumpet under-15s section, Lesley Anderson, second left, with fellow competitors
The Aberdeen and North East of Scotland Music Festival has been a staple of the area from 1909 when it first began.

People of all skills and talents can enter and perform music for the locals and in this week’s Aberdonian we’ve taken a look at the festival from years gone by.

