Aberdonian: Making music in the 90s

This week in the Aberdonian we look back at all the musical stars who came to sing for the Granite City.

With legends from David Bowie to Dame Shirley Bassey gracing the stage, the 90s was certainly an interesting time for music.

Were you in the crowd for any of these performances?

1997 – Michael Hutchence, the charismatic lead singer of INXS holds the audience in the palms of his hand.