News / Local / The Aberdonian Aberdonian: Making music in the 90s By David Bradley 03/10/2021, 11:45 am This week in the Aberdonian we look back at all the musical stars who came to sing for the Granite City. With legends from David Bowie to Dame Shirley Bassey gracing the stage, the 90s was certainly an interesting time for music. Were you in the crowd for any of these performances? 1997 – Michael Hutchence, the charismatic lead singer of INXS holds the audience in the palms of his hand. 1999 – Robbie Williams performing at the AECC. 1995 – David Bowie brought his quirky mix of music and performance to the audience at the AECC. 1994 – Status Quo had the AECC crowd rocking all over the world. 1992 – The legendary Shirley Bassey enchanted her audience at the AECC. 1990 – Wet Wet Wet lead singer Marti Pellow feels the love is all around him. 1992 – Tom Jones commands the stage in a tight-fitting blue suit and belts out one of his iconic songs at the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre. 1990 – Kylie Minogue was number one in the style stakes while entertaining the crowds at the AECC. 1999 – Meatloaf puts on a storming show for the fans who would do anything for the love of his music. 1994 – John Denver delighted fans with his mellow blend of easy listening tunes. 1997 – "In his hands": Michael Hutchence effortlessly wowed an ecstatic crowd at the AECC. 1993 – Take That turned up the heat in a chilly December while performing at the AECC. 1994 – Craig from The Proclaimers takes centre stage with his tambourine at the Capitol. 1997 – Oasis at the AECC. 1990 – Wet Wet Wet fans Claire and Emma McEwan, both from Aberdeen, and Nicola Mitchell, from Cullen 1990 – Jill Skinner and Debbie Binnie with their Wet Wet Wet tour T-shirts