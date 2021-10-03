Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdonian: Making music in the 90s

By David Bradley
03/10/2021, 11:45 am
This week in the Aberdonian we look back at all the musical stars who came to sing for the Granite City.

With legends from David Bowie to Dame Shirley Bassey gracing the stage, the 90s was certainly an interesting time for music.

Were you in the crowd for any of these performances?

1997 – Michael Hutchence, the charismatic lead singer of INXS holds the audience in the palms of his hand.

1999 – Robbie Williams performing at the AECC.
1995 – David Bowie brought his quirky mix of music and performance to the audience at the AECC.
1994 – Status Quo had the AECC crowd rocking all over the world.
1992 – The legendary Shirley Bassey enchanted her audience at the AECC.
1990 – Wet Wet Wet lead singer Marti Pellow feels the love is all around him.
1992 – Tom Jones commands the stage in a tight-fitting blue suit and belts out one of his iconic songs at the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre.
1990 – Kylie Minogue was number one in the style stakes while entertaining the crowds at the AECC.
1999 – Meatloaf puts on a storming show for the fans who would do anything for the love of his music.
1994 – John Denver delighted fans with his mellow blend of easy listening tunes.
1997 – “In his hands”: Michael Hutchence effortlessly wowed an ecstatic crowd at the AECC.
1993 – Take That turned up the heat in a chilly December while performing at the AECC.
1994 – Craig from The Proclaimers takes centre stage with his tambourine at the Capitol.
1997 – Oasis at the AECC.
1990 – Wet Wet Wet fans Claire and Emma McEwan, both from Aberdeen, and Nicola Mitchell, from Cullen
1990 – Jill Skinner and Debbie Binnie with their Wet Wet Wet tour T-shirts