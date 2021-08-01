Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Gallery: Aberdeen Fish Festival through the years

By David Bradley
01/08/2021, 11:45 am
1986 - Aberdeen City Centre Association Rose Queen Kate Fraser is caught in the net at the fish breakfast at the Caledonian Thistle Hotel to launch the third Aberdeen Fish Festival
This week in the Aberdonian we look back at the Aberdeen Fish Festival through the years.

Can you spot an old friend or a member of your family in the pictures?

1986 - Aberdeen youngsters Joanna and Stephen Ratcliffe explored the fisheries protection vessel Westra in anticipation of the Fish Festival
1986 - Mermaid Donna with Coronation Street star Bill Roache, who plays Ken Barlow, and wife Sara, who officially opened the festival
1988 - Chefs at the Stakis Tree Tops Hotel, Sandy Flett, left, and Steve Pledger get their knives ready for the 7½ stone halibut to be on the menu at the Fish Festival dinner. Holding the fish are Helge Korsager, left, of United Fish Products, and Sandy Law, of Aberdeen Fish Curers’ and Merchants’ Association
1990 - Listening for the sound of the sea in a big shell is 10-year-old festival princess Danielle Maloney, with mermaid Yvonne Collins
1988 Chef Andrew Whelan of the Stakis Tree Tops Hotel restaurant, Rocco’s, has everyone’s 1988 mouth watering with his mussels marinara
1989 - Aberdeen Fish Festival mermaid Donna Maclean surfaced at the Neptune Quayside grading plant
1990 - Jan the horse gets a noseful as ten-year-old Festival Princess Danielle Maloney opens the 7th Aberdeen Fish Festival with a fish breakfast at the Caledonian Hotel
1985 - Lynne Taylor, 10, accepts the Press and Journal Shield for the best fish display, on behalf of NorSea Foods, from Elizabeth Kennedy, while William Merson of Merson and Gerry accepts the Shell UK Shield for the best overall display from Jennifer Walker
1989 - ‘Deep sea diver’ Geo Mitchell hands over the fish for the breakfast to launch the Aberdeen Fish Festival Week at the Caledonian Hotel, Aberdeen, to head chef Brian Mutch
1987 - Fishing boats through the ages – the display of model boats attracted considerable attention from visitors
1985 - Some of the children at the festival are intrigued by ‘Jaws’ as they sample shark and swordfish dishes at fishmonger Ken Watmough’s stand
1993 - ‘Neptune’s wife’ – better known as Marion McCloy – plays her part at the fish festival
1990 - Harry Haddock and Charlie Chip say hello to Kirriemuir siblings Fiona, 11, and David Glen, 8, who were visiting the fish festival