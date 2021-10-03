News / Local / The Aberdonian Aberdonian: Aberdeen deaf centre By David Bradley 03/10/2021, 5:00 pm Aberdeen Deaf Centre 1992 Lego Life: New intake pupils at Aberdeen School for the Deaf, (from left), Alex Fraser, Leona Glennie and Andrew Tripp have fun with building bricks. This week in the Aberdonian we’re taking a look back at the Aberdeen Centre for the Deaf. With members of the centre keeping busy, there’s plenty of familiar faces to be found among our gallery. Can you spot anyone you know? 1990 – Youngsters have a great time at a day out at Storybook Glen, organised by the Variety Club of Great Britain. 1982 – Grampian TV announcer Margaret Donald, left, hands over a photocopy machine to Aberdeen School for the Deaf, bought with the proceeds of a fashion show. 1981 – Assistant head teacher Anne Morris receives a donation of coins from the fountain at Aberdeen Market, amounting to £45, from market manager Alexander Roy, which was to go towards the pupils’ trip to London. 1999 – Huggie joined youngsters having fun at a party at Aberdeen Centre for the Deaf. 1981 – Teacher Mrs Mary Smethurst in spirited conversation with, from left, Cheryl Moore, Gillan Bennett, Scott Christie, Claire Leiper, Heather Macallum and Graeme Stewart. 1992 – Lining up on their charity walk round Seaton Park are School for the Deaf pupils Katy Wood, Diane Murray, Robert MacDonald, Shona Stables, Valerie Ord, Shona Copland, Janette Taylor, Ryan Hill, Craig Wiseman and Darren Forrest. 1992 – Concentrating on a wildlife project are, from left, Matthew Whittleton, John Wood, Steven Booth and Paul Copland. 1991 – AFC’s Theo Snelders visits Aberdeen School for the Deaf to pick winners of a raffle held to raise funds for the school Scout group’s upcoming camp. 1980 – Members of the newly formed 18th Aberdeen Cub Scout Pack proudly show off their Certificates of Investiture – all were pupils at the Aberdeen School for the Deaf. 2003 – Members of Aberdeen Centre for the Deaf are all smiles as they pose for a picture. 1991 – Heather Macdonald, 12, tries on headphones before she and her schoolmates board the helicopter for a trip over Aberdeen, along with Bristows first officer Ian Scott. 1992 – Aberdeen School for the Deaf pupil Valerie Ord, 10, enjoys a read as members of the Spring Fling – a group of fundraising women which brought in £1,000 for resources for the school – along with headteacher Mairi Macaulay, second right, look on. 1992 – A group of first year pupils were to fly to London to receive their joint second place prize in an environment competition. 1982 – Lord Provost Alexander Collie, left, hands over the keys to Councillor John Campbell, chairman of Grampian Regional Council education committee, after the Variety Club of Great Britain presented a Sunshine Coach to Aberdeen’s School for the Deaf. 1985 – Elsie Findlay, president of Aberdeen and Counties Licensed Trade Association, prepares to cut the ribbon which declares the new bowling rink at the Aberdeen Centre for the Deaf open. Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe