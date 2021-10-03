Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdonian: Aberdeen deaf centre

By David Bradley
03/10/2021, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen Deaf Centre 1992 Lego Life: New intake pupils at Aberdeen School for the Deaf, (from left), Alex Fraser, Leona Glennie and Andrew Tripp have fun with building bricks.
This week in the Aberdonian we’re taking a look back at the Aberdeen Centre for the Deaf.

With members of the centre keeping busy, there’s plenty of familiar faces to be found among our gallery. Can you spot anyone you know?

1990 – Youngsters have a great time at a day out at Storybook Glen, organised by the Variety Club of Great Britain.
1982 – Grampian TV announcer Margaret Donald, left, hands over a photocopy machine to Aberdeen School for the Deaf, bought with the proceeds of a fashion show.
1981 – Assistant head teacher Anne Morris receives a donation of coins from the fountain at Aberdeen Market, amounting to £45, from market manager Alexander Roy, which was to go towards the pupils’ trip to London.
1999 – Huggie joined youngsters having fun at a party at Aberdeen Centre for the Deaf.
1981 – Teacher Mrs Mary Smethurst in spirited conversation with, from left, Cheryl Moore, Gillan Bennett, Scott Christie, Claire Leiper, Heather Macallum and Graeme Stewart.
1992 – Lining up on their charity walk round Seaton Park are School for the Deaf pupils Katy Wood, Diane Murray, Robert MacDonald, Shona Stables, Valerie Ord, Shona Copland, Janette Taylor, Ryan Hill, Craig Wiseman and Darren Forrest.
1992 – Concentrating on a wildlife project are, from left, Matthew Whittleton, John Wood, Steven Booth and Paul Copland.
1991 – AFC’s Theo Snelders visits Aberdeen School for the Deaf to pick winners of a raffle held to raise funds for the school Scout group’s upcoming camp.
1980 – Members of the newly formed 18th Aberdeen Cub Scout Pack proudly show off their Certificates of Investiture – all were pupils at the Aberdeen School for the Deaf.
2003 – Members of Aberdeen Centre for the Deaf are all smiles as they pose for a picture.
1991 – Heather Macdonald, 12, tries on headphones before she and her schoolmates board the helicopter for a trip over Aberdeen, along with Bristows first officer Ian Scott.
1992 – Aberdeen School for the Deaf pupil Valerie Ord, 10, enjoys a read as members of the Spring Fling – a group of fundraising women which brought in £1,000 for resources for the school – along with headteacher Mairi Macaulay, second right, look on.
1992 – A group of first year pupils were to fly to London to receive their joint second place prize in an environment competition.
1982 – Lord Provost Alexander Collie, left, hands over the keys to Councillor John Campbell, chairman of Grampian Regional Council education committee, after the Variety Club of Great Britain presented a Sunshine Coach to Aberdeen’s School for the Deaf.
1985 – Elsie Findlay, president of Aberdeen and Counties Licensed Trade Association, prepares to cut the ribbon which declares the new bowling rink at the Aberdeen Centre for the Deaf open.