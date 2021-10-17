News / Local / The Aberdonian The Aberdonian: Aberdeen College of Education drama group By David Bradley 17/10/2021, 5:00 pm Aberdeen College of Education Drama Group 1984-10-26 Pantomime (C)AJL 26 October 1984 "College of Education students Ann Munro, Bruce Fraser, Janice Stott, Sarah Stankler and Gina Hanlon rehearse their pantomine." From pantomimes to hit musical Chicago, Aberdeen College of Education drama group treaded the boards with a variety of productions. Familiar pantos included Mother Goose and Dick Whittington. Oh yes, they did! However, the group also tackled more serious dramas including The Three Estates and The Collaborator. Do you recognise any of the cast members? 1981 – Members of the cast get ready to perform Scottish satire The Three Estates at the college theatre 1982 – On the stage before the start of rehearsals are College of Education drama students who made up the cast of The Lamp and the Ring 1984 – Batman and Robin, Spanish dancers and cowboys – just some of the characters who appear in Tiddler’s Trials 1979 – The cast of Columbus, a play to be staged by first and second year speech and drama students 1981 – The cast of Columbus, a play to be staged by first and second year speech and drama students 1983 – The cast of Columbus, a play to be staged by first and second year speech and drama students 1984 – Dame Bruce Fraser with Mo Marshalsey as Batman and Fiona Goodridge as Robin 1982 – Norma Neish and Jo Wood appearing in college panto Dick Whittington 1983 – Diana Cruickshank applies Jenny Sharp’s make-up for Hansel and Gretel, while Linda MacPhail looks on 1983 – Diana Cruickshank applies Jenny Sharp’s make-up for Hansel and Gretel, while Linda MacPhail looks on 1982 – An enthusiastic welcome for Jesus, played by Ali MacGillivray, in a scene from Godspell 1990 – An enthusiastic welcome for Jesus, played by Ali MacGillivray, in a scene from Godspell 1984 – Students Ann Munro, Bruce Fraser, Janice Stott, Sarah Stankler and Gina Hanlon rehearse their pantomime Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe