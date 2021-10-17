Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The Aberdonian: Aberdeen College of Education drama group

By David Bradley
17/10/2021, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen College of Education Drama Group 1984-10-26 Pantomime (C)AJL 26 October 1984 "College of Education students Ann Munro, Bruce Fraser, Janice Stott, Sarah Stankler and Gina Hanlon rehearse their pantomine."
From pantomimes to hit musical Chicago, Aberdeen College of Education drama group treaded the boards with a variety of productions.

Familiar pantos included Mother Goose and Dick Whittington. Oh yes, they did!

However, the group also tackled more serious dramas including The Three Estates and The Collaborator.

Do you recognise any of the cast members?

1981 – Members of the cast get ready to perform Scottish satire The Three Estates at the college theatre
1982 – On the stage before the start of rehearsals are College of Education drama students who made up the cast of The Lamp and the Ring
1984 – Batman and Robin, Spanish dancers and cowboys – just some of the characters who appear in Tiddler’s Trials
1979 – The cast of Columbus, a play to be staged by first and second year speech and drama students
1981 – The cast of Columbus, a play to be staged by first and second year speech and drama students
1983 – The cast of Columbus, a play to be staged by first and second year speech and drama students
1984 – Dame Bruce Fraser with Mo Marshalsey as Batman and Fiona Goodridge as Robin
1982 – Norma Neish and Jo Wood appearing in college panto Dick Whittington
1983 – Diana Cruickshank applies Jenny Sharp’s make-up for Hansel and Gretel, while Linda MacPhail looks on
1982 – An enthusiastic welcome for Jesus, played by Ali MacGillivray, in a scene from Godspell
1984 – Students Ann Munro, Bruce Fraser, Janice Stott, Sarah Stankler and Gina Hanlon rehearse their pantomime

 