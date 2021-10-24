News / Local / The Aberdonian The Aberdonian: Aberdeen churches (A – C) By David Bradley 24/10/2021, 11:45 am 1987 - Bon Accord pre-school youngsters at Craigiebuckler church hall Aberdeen has many incredibly beautiful churches which have played a part in many of our lives. Today The Aberdonian looks at some of those churches from over the years. From a World War II bombing to a parent and toddler meeting, these churches have seen it all. Take a look and see if these bring back any memories. 1971 – All Saints Church at Smithfield 1936 – All Saints Church in Smithfield Road 1969 – Beechgrove Church and spire 1965 – The Rev W D Cattanach, left, speaks with members of his congregation after the dedication and opening of Beechgrove Church’s new building 1972 – Belmont Congregational Church 1977 – The interior of Albion and St Paul’s Church 1988 – The Bon-Accord Spiritualist Church, which doubled as a 1977 soup kitchen, was virtually all that remained of Loch Street between Gallowgate and George Street 1988 – Bridge of Don Baptist Church 1987 – Bridge of Don Baptist Church members with fundraising building bricks at the launch of a scheme to raise money 1988 – The Rev Douglas Hutcheon admires the pine roof at the new Baptist Church at Bridge of Don 1988 – Mums and children attending the mother and toddler group at Baptist Church, Crown Terrace 1943 – Bomb damage at Causewayend Church 1969 – An unusual view of Craigiebuckler Church