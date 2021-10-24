Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The Aberdonian: Aberdeen churches (A – C)

By David Bradley
24/10/2021, 11:45 am
1987 - Bon Accord pre-school youngsters at Craigiebuckler church hall
Aberdeen has many incredibly beautiful churches which have played a part in many of our lives.

Today The Aberdonian looks at some of those churches from over the years.

From a World War II bombing to a parent and toddler meeting, these churches have seen it all.

Take a look and see if these bring back any memories.

1971 – All Saints Church at Smithfield
1936 – All Saints Church in Smithfield Road
1969 – Beechgrove Church and spire
1965 – The Rev W D Cattanach, left, speaks with members of his congregation after the dedication and opening of Beechgrove Church’s new building
1972 – Belmont Congregational Church
1977 – The interior of Albion and St Paul’s Church
1988 – The Bon-Accord Spiritualist Church, which doubled as a 1977 soup kitchen, was virtually all that remained of Loch Street between Gallowgate and George Street
1988 – Bridge of Don Baptist Church
1987 – Bridge of Don Baptist Church members with fundraising building bricks at the launch of a scheme to raise money
1988 – The Rev Douglas Hutcheon admires the pine roof at the new Baptist Church at Bridge of Don
1988 – Mums and children attending the mother and toddler group at Baptist Church, Crown Terrace
1943 – Bomb damage at Causewayend Church
1969 – An unusual view of Craigiebuckler Church