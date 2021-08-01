Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Our Aberdeen: A few of Christine Rew’s favourite things

By Christine Rew, Service Manager
01/08/2021, 11:45 am
Heart shape pendant by James Cromar Watt
It was a passion for objects and the stories they tell that started my museum career.

Joining Aberdeen Art Gallery and Museums in the 1980s gave me the wonderful opportunity to work with some fabulous artefacts and to develop an outstanding Decorative Art collection; here are some of my top picks.

Figure of a Shepherdess from the Chelsea factory

Over the years many generous donations and bequests, along with purchases supported by funding grants, augmented the collection, including the Peggy Walker gift of costume and accessories, the Bill Gibb archive of fashion drawings, the Robinson-Young Art Pottery collection and the Cochrane Collection of over 100 examples of British and European porcelain.

A personal favourite is a beautifully moulded figure made at the Chelsea factory around 1762. With a little lamb nestling at her feet, she is known as The Shepherdess. Yet, as her apron is filled with an abundance of intricate hand-modelled flowers, it seems unlikely that she looked after many sheep!

Bill Gibb fashion drawings

Working with jewellery and metalwork has been a special highlight, from the elegance of Hiroki Iwata’s enamelled copper vessel, or Graham Stewart’s gorgeously engraved silver bowl celebrating the Millennium, to the practical tableware produced in 18th century Aberdeen by some of Scotland’s finest silversmiths.

Bullet form teapot, George Cooper

One of the best was George Cooper who fashioned almost spherical teapots, known as ‘bullet form’, ideal for the newly introduced craze of tea drinking.

Textured copper and enamel vessel, Hiroki Iwata

When I joined the gallery, I discovered a group of superb enamel panels and jewels made by James Cromar Watt, and went on to research and curate an exhibition of his work in 1993. Working in an Arts and Crafts style, he often based his designs on a heart shape, epitomised by this pendant with a blister pearl flower and shaded enamel background.

Malcolm Appleby’s Hoy brooch

With retirement approaching, if I could take one piece home with me, it would be Malcolm Appleby’s Hoy brooch. Of iron carved and fused with various colours of gold, this brooch superbly captures the Scottish rugged coastline. Happily, it’s on display in the art gallery – I hope you love it as much as I do!

