Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Local / The Aberdonian

The Aberdonian: AA comes to the rescue

By Reporter
07/11/2021, 11:45 am
1969 - A preview in the city of the Automobile Association’s new uniforms shows patrolman Kenneth Tough, left, in the coverall uniform and Hugh McLelland and Robert Munro in the old and new patrolman uniforms
1969 - A preview in the city of the Automobile Association’s new uniforms shows patrolman Kenneth Tough, left, in the coverall uniform and Hugh McLelland and Robert Munro in the old and new patrolman uniforms

They can be the heroes we call upon if ever a breakdown on the road – here we celebrate the AA.

We’ve delved into our archives to bring you some great pictures of the Automobile Association (to give them their Sunday name) through the years.

See if you can recognise anyone in our images below?

1984 – Business travel manager Chris Lewington was presented with two Concorde tickets from British Airways’ East Scotland manager Ian Reid for winning a quiz for AA travel staff
1980 – Long service awards were presented to Bill Cowie, Bob Dargie and Kenneth Tough by AA’s Scottish regional director Edward Murphy at an event in Banchory
1973 – Retiring head of the Automobile Association for Scotland and Ireland, Richard Livingstone, was in Aberdeen on a whistle-stop tour of offices before he left his post in May 1973
1985 – AA director of member services Nigel Clarke, standing, left, who inaugurated the extended AA centre in Aberdeen’s Golden Square, chats with staff members Helen Harrison, left, and Joyce Kennedy
1992 – AA patrolman Stuart Cheetham helps launch the new employees benefits scheme at Woodhill House, Aberdeen
1975 – Elinor McWilliam, travel consultant, and Andrew Rusack, travel shop supervisor, in the AA’s new travel shop at Golden Square
1979 – The AA’s Eddie Murray marks a road weather map
1979 – Shift supervisor Ian Hopkins, right, with, from left, Edward Murphy, David Robertson and Ian Herd, at the AA’s Golden Square offices
1986 – AA chiefs, from left, operations manager Ray Shillingford, Superintendent Andrew Dewhirst, regional director Edward Murphy and local manager Bob Purdie at an event in Aberdeen
1990 – AA Inspector Doug Reid hands over raffle proceeds of £260 to Lydia Tait, shops organiser for the North-east for the Imperial Cancer Research Fund
1983 – Retired members of staff from the AA’s North of Scotland area leave the Golden Square offices, Aberdeen, for lunch at the Atholl Hotel
1984 – Travel clerk Susan Collie with the latest edition of the AA members’ handbook at the organisation’s city offices
1981 – George Brown with, from left, Ken Duguid, Bob Baker, Kenneth Tough and patrolman Graeme Boyne
1980 – The AA comes to the rescue of Mary Gray, her children Steven, 7, and Susan, 5, with their cousin, Brian Clark, 10, after they broke down at Cults
1986 – Janine Grimmond shows of the new look 1986/87 AA handbook as it was launched in Aberdeen