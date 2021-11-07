News / Local / The Aberdonian The Aberdonian: AA comes to the rescue By Reporter 07/11/2021, 11:45 am 1969 - A preview in the city of the Automobile Association’s new uniforms shows patrolman Kenneth Tough, left, in the coverall uniform and Hugh McLelland and Robert Munro in the old and new patrolman uniforms They can be the heroes we call upon if ever a breakdown on the road – here we celebrate the AA. We’ve delved into our archives to bring you some great pictures of the Automobile Association (to give them their Sunday name) through the years. See if you can recognise anyone in our images below? 1984 – Business travel manager Chris Lewington was presented with two Concorde tickets from British Airways’ East Scotland manager Ian Reid for winning a quiz for AA travel staff 1980 – Long service awards were presented to Bill Cowie, Bob Dargie and Kenneth Tough by AA’s Scottish regional director Edward Murphy at an event in Banchory 1973 – Retiring head of the Automobile Association for Scotland and Ireland, Richard Livingstone, was in Aberdeen on a whistle-stop tour of offices before he left his post in May 1973 1985 – AA director of member services Nigel Clarke, standing, left, who inaugurated the extended AA centre in Aberdeen’s Golden Square, chats with staff members Helen Harrison, left, and Joyce Kennedy 1992 – AA patrolman Stuart Cheetham helps launch the new employees benefits scheme at Woodhill House, Aberdeen 1975 – Elinor McWilliam, travel consultant, and Andrew Rusack, travel shop supervisor, in the AA’s new travel shop at Golden Square 1979 – The AA’s Eddie Murray marks a road weather map 1979 – Shift supervisor Ian Hopkins, right, with, from left, Edward Murphy, David Robertson and Ian Herd, at the AA’s Golden Square offices 1986 – AA chiefs, from left, operations manager Ray Shillingford, Superintendent Andrew Dewhirst, regional director Edward Murphy and local manager Bob Purdie at an event in Aberdeen 1990 – AA Inspector Doug Reid hands over raffle proceeds of £260 to Lydia Tait, shops organiser for the North-east for the Imperial Cancer Research Fund 1983 – Retired members of staff from the AA’s North of Scotland area leave the Golden Square offices, Aberdeen, for lunch at the Atholl Hotel 1984 – Travel clerk Susan Collie with the latest edition of the AA members’ handbook at the organisation’s city offices 1981 – George Brown with, from left, Ken Duguid, Bob Baker, Kenneth Tough and patrolman Graeme Boyne 1980 – The AA comes to the rescue of Mary Gray, her children Steven, 7, and Susan, 5, with their cousin, Brian Clark, 10, after they broke down at Cults 1986 – Janine Grimmond shows of the new look 1986/87 AA handbook as it was launched in Aberdeen