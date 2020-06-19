The 19 areas in Aberdeenshire where no coronavirus deaths have been reported

New data released by the National Records of Scotland have shown the scale of coronavirus deaths across the north-east.
Included is the data is the areas of Aberdeenshire that have recorded no Covid-19 deaths since the pandemic began.
The region has been broken down into 59 intermediate zones which each contain roughly standard populations of between 500 to 1,000 households and are regularly used by the Scottish Government to show statistics without identifying specific people.
- East Cairngorms
The area of East Cairngorms covers Braemar, Ballater, Crathie and Cock Bridge.
- Aboyne and South Deeside
This region covers around 5,300 people and includes the villages of Finzean, Ballogie, Birse, Strachan and the town of Aboyne.
- Mearns South and Benholm
St Cyrus, Johnshaven, Marykirk and Luthermuir are among the villages included in this region of around 4,000 people.
- Fetteresso, Netherley and Catter
This large region covers the communities of Catterline, Glenbervie, Muchalls, Netherley and around the outskirts of Stonehaven.
- Stonehaven South
This zone covers the areas south around Cameron Street, Dunnottar Avenue, and Broomhill Road.
- Stonehaven North
Stonehaven North includes the remains of the town, including Arduthie Road and Slug Road
- Newtonhill
Around 2,700 people are included in the village of Newtonhill.
- Dunecht, Durris and Drumoak
Theis large area covers a large part of the land to the west of the city. It also includes the stretch south of the River Dee near Bieldside and Culter as well as the villages of Drumoak, Echt and Midmar.
- Cromar and Kildrummy
Tarland, Lusden, Mossat and Lumphanan are among the communities included in this zone.
- Howe of Alford
This region covers Alford, as well as Monymusk,Tillyfourie and Sauchen.
- Blackburn
The area of Blackburn covers both sides of the A96 up to Denhead.
- Garlogie and Elrick
This zone includes around 4,000 people and covers the area around Elrick.
- Ellon West
Station Road and Craigs Road are both included in this zone of more than 4,000 people.
- Ythanside
This large area includes most of the communities around Ellon, but does not include the town itself.
- Barrahill
This zone includes the area around Oldmeldrum, including Daviot
- Huntly
This zone includes around 4,200 people in the town of Huntly.
- Aberchirder and Whitehills
This geographically large region covers Whitehills and the area south. This includes Aberchirder, Boyndie and Marnoch.
- New Pitsligo
This area of just under 3,000 people includes New Pitsligo, New Byth and Cuminestown.
- Auchnagatt
This zone includes Auchnagatt, Old Deer and Stuartfield and is home to around 3,100 people.
