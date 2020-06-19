The 16 areas of Aberdeen where no coronavirus deaths have been reported

New data released by the National Records of Scotland have shown the scale of coronavirus deaths across the north-east.
Included is the data is the areas of Aberdeen that have recorded no Covid-19 deaths since the pandemic began.
The city has been broken down into 49 intermediate zones which each contain roughly standard populations of between 500 to 1,000 households and are regularly used by the Scottish Government to show statistics without identifying specific people.
- Cults, Bieldside and Milltimber West
This rural area includes the new Countesswells development
- Braeside, Mannofield, Broomhill and Seafield East
This area in the West End includes Broomhill Road, and is bounded on either side by Great Western Road and Holburn Street
- Braeside, Mannofield, Broomhill and Seafield North
This area includes Hazlehead, Countesswells Road and Seafield Road as well as parts of Craigiebuckler.
- Rosemount
This region covers much of Rosemount including Rosemout Place, Craigie Loanings and Loanhead Terrace.
- West End North
West End North Covers from the Holburn Junction with Union Street, along Carden Place, Queen’s Road and parts of King’s Gate and Fountainhall Road.
- City Centre West
This region covers all of Union Street, As well as areas around Justice Mill, Thistle Street and Huntly Street.
- City Centre East
This area covers the region south of Union Street, including Aberdeen Harbour, Crown Street and Dee Street.
- Kincorth, Leggart and Nigg South
This region covers the southern part of Kincorth, as well the area around the Altens industrial estate and some of the properties at Charleston.
- Cove South
This area also covers the new development at Charleston, as well as the streets around Syclla Drive and Earnsheugh Drive.
- Cove North
This area covers the rest of Cove as well as the Altens, West and East Tullos Industrial estates.
- Torry East
This area covers Balnagask as well as the east end of Victoria Road.
- Hanover South
This area covers the properties around the Beach Boulevard as well as Fittie.
- Hanover North
King Street, as well as Urquhart Road, Seafort Road and Park Road are all included in this zone.
- Ashgrove
This area covers Ashgrove around the Berryden Retail Park. Parts of Kittybrewster and Great Northern Road are also included
- Froghall, Powis and Sunnybank
Sunnyside Road, Sunnybank Road, Bedford Road and Elmbank Terrace are all included in this region.
- Old Aberdeen
The areas to the north of St Machar Drive, as well as Hillhead Halls and parts of Donside are included here.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe