Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Local

Thanks Ma’am! Thousands of Aberdeen council workers to get day off for platinum jubilee

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
28/09/2021, 3:31 pm
Our collage shows celebrations for the Queen's silver and golden jubilees in 1977 and 2012 respectively.

Aberdeen City Council staff will get an extra day off next year to mark the Queen’s history-making platinum jubilee.

The holiday, to be held on Friday, June 3, was unanimously approved by the local authority’s staff governance committee this afternoon.

There is expected to be Union flag bunting fluttering across streets nationwide as the UK comes together to mark the heartwarming occasion.

And as the biggest employer in the north-east, with about 8,000 staff, that means thousands of Aberdeen council workers will be entitled to put their feet up and enjoy a long weekend.

The Queen unveiled a plaque marking a special Diamond Jubilee Cairn, in Ballater. Picture of Gordon Bruce walking with the Queen in 2012. Picture by Kenny Elrick. 

The decision to award the additional holiday date was made to allow council staff to celebrate the 70-year reign, the first time any British monarch has reached the historic milestone.

An application will now be made to the Scottish Government seeking permission to close schools in the city for the day.

Union Street was a sea of flags and smiling faces for the royal jubilee visit in 1977 

Councillor ‘delighted’ to approve plans

Those who have to work will receive extra pay for the day.

It is estimated that the holiday will cost the council between £22,000 and £24,000 by paying those needed to carry out essential services.

Staff governance committee convener, Yvonne Allan, said: “We are delighted to approve an extra public holiday on June 3, giving staff the staff to join in the Jubilee celebrations.”

Marischal College, Aberdeen
Scores of workers at the Marischal College headquarters will welcome the update. 

Preparations being rolled out across the UK

The UK Government announced that a four-day bank holiday weekend would be held to celebrate the milestone in November last year.

The May bank holiday weekend will move to Thursday, June 2, followed by the new additional holiday on Friday June 3.

Moray Council staff have also been given June 3 as an additional day of annual leave following approval by its education, communities and organisational development committee.

The local authority previously awarded extra annual leave for its staff ahead of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Wedding in 2011 and the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee in 2012.

‘One of the biggest crowds ever in Macduff’: New benches to mark 60th anniversary of Queen’s visit